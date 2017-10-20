No matter how thorough you think you are at cleaning, we bet there are a few things on this list that you're forgetting about...

Your carpet is always hoovered, your bed linen freshly washed and your work surfaces spotless, but is your house really clean? Dust, dirt and grime can build up in some unexpected places and it’s easy to forget about these spots. Luckily we’re here to point you in the right direction to ensure that going forward, your home truly is spick and span.

1. Dishwasher

You can’t expect a dirty dishwasher to produce pristine dishes, so give it a deep clean every now and then.

Read more: How to clean a dishwasher

2. Doorframes

Give them a dust or use your vacuum nozzle as part of your regular cleaning routine.

3. TV

Use a dry microfibre cloth and a screen wipe to remove grubby fingerprints and unwanted dust.

4. Remote control

One of the most-touched objects in your home, your remote control will quickly become covered in grease, crumbs and dust.

5. Keyboards

The same applies to keyboards. Think how many germs are building up on them!

6. Brooms and mops

There’s no point cleaning with a dirty implement! Soak your broom head in water mixed with dish soap and soak your mop in water mixed with bleach. make sure they’re dry before putting them away.

7. Washing machine

Mould and residue can build up inside your washing machine, so give it some TLC every now and then.

Read more: How to clean your washing machine

8. Lampshades

When you’re going round with your duster, remember to give your lampshades a wipe as their a target for settling dust.

9. Underneath appliances

You’ll find all sorts of dirt and crumbs in these crevices. Shift your appliances out the way and give these surfaces a clean.

10. Cushion covers

Many cushion covers are removal and can be put in the washing machine. For those that aren’t, try using the vacuum cleaner, stop dabbing and Febreeze.

11. Shower curtain

Get rid of horrible mildew stains by putting your shower curtain in the washing machine.

12. Doorknobs, handles and switches

Given how often we touch these, it’s surprising how little we clean them.

13. Bins

Nobody likes bin juice – give your bin a soak to get rid of horrible smells. Make sure you leave it to fully dry before putting a new big bag in it.

14. Toaster

When was the last time you cleaned your toaster? And shaking crumbs out doesn’t count! Use warm soapy water, a cloth and a toothbrush for a toaster that looks sparkly and new.

15. House plants

Not something you’d think to clean, but dust settles on the leaves so it’s worth giving them a wipe.

16. Extractor fan

If you’ve ever looked or accidentally touched your kitchen extractor fan, you’ll know how greasy it gets. Remove the filter and soak in boiling hot soapy water mixed with baking soda to remove grease. Give them a good scrub, rinse and dry.

17. Bathroom accessories

Nobody likes a grimy toothbrush holder and soap dish.

18. Under and behind the loo

Easy to forget, but crucial if you want a spotless bathroom.

19. Pop-up sink plug

We’re sure you unclog your shower drain fairly frequently, so why not your sink? If you haven’t done this in a while then you’re in for a nasty surprise…

How many have you forgotten to clean?