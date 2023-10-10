Not shopping Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day? I've found 15 other great deals you can snap up right now
These sweet savings aren't limited to just Prime customers
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prime Big Deals Day (aka, Amazon Prime Day 2.0) is right on our doorstep with big bargains to be had and enjoyed. However, that doesn't mean that great deals are only reserved for those with Prime memberships.
While some Amazon Prime Day deals are certainly notable and not be skipped, we're here to shed a spotlight on some of the other best furniture deals you can shop elsewhere at a handful of our other favourite brands and retailers.
- La Redoute – shop La Redoute's biggest home furniture sale yet
- Argos – shop Argos' massive autumn furniture sale now
- H&M Home – shop the full H&M Home sale now
- The White Company – shop The White Company's mid-season sale right now, use code EXTRA10 for an extra 10% off
- John Lewis – save up to 50% on John Lewis' furniture and lighting sale
The best deals to shop right now outside of Amazon
We've scoured the web for other sweet deals to be had that aren't exclusive to Amazon, so you can still get in on some sweet seasonal savings if you want to spruce up your home or garden for autumn.
La Redoute
Bright, sleek and slender, this desk is a delight for any home, combining the best of retro and contemporary style – and offering useful home office storage space.
Jute rugs are a home decor trend that even Harry and Meghan have been seen championing in their home, and we love this one from La Redoute that's on offer for less than £50 right now.
A perfect addition to any living room, this walnut and teal Brazilian-inspired cabinet is one that's sure to please lovers of vintage-style furniture far and wide.
Argos
This gorgeous Scandi-style sofa bed boasting a rich blue hue is upholstered in fabric that feels like sumptuous velvet. We reckon it's a stand-out piece that will instantly make a living look expensive, for a price that won't break the bank.
This eye-catching and equally minimalist bedframe gives off major fresh and breezy vibes to guarantee a good night's sleep. This bed frame is of quality build with a solid pine base and is a perfect addition to any bedroom.
This unit is guaranteed to be a stunning storage solution for a bathroom or as an attractive hallway storage idea. The six-lined willow baskets provide plenty of space to help you curb the clutter at home.
H&M Home
This pair of round table mats in braided imitation straw in this gorgeous light khaki green is perfect for helping to protect your table from spills and marks.
This wooden bedside table with a rattan drawer accent is bound to look stylish and chic in any bedroom setup, adding a pop of dark wood interior flair.
This patterned, tufted bath mat in a cotton weave features anti-slip protectors on the back. Add this to your neutral bathroom ideas to help elevate your space.
The White Company
This sunny, uplifting blend of zesty grapefruit, exotic jasmine, and bittersweet orange flower is sure to awaken your senses and is perfect for scenting a small kitchen.
Decking your favourite mattress out with a high-quality bedding set is one way to ensure a luxurious sleep sanctuary, and this duvet cover set from The White Company is ever-so-elegant.
This charming and stylish candle holder has a wonderful ribbed texture and hand-applied mercury finish which gives a soft, illuminating glow when you place your go-to signature scents inside.
John Lewis
Made from pleated paper on a metal frame, this geometric ceiling shade is a simple and great way to update any living room or bedroom interior in need of a spruce-up.
This dining chair will bring comfort and character to any dining room idea, especially if you mix and match different shades around your dining table.
And there you have it, just a handful of some of our favourite home furnishing and furniture deals you can shop now outside of the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sales. Just a note that a lot of these are seasonal sales, so the time is ticking.
If you want to get your hands on anything lovely you've spotted in this roundup, we recommend acting sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
Stacey Solomon's new home fragrance collection will help you transition into cosy season
An affordable way to achieve the Pickle Cottage ambience
By Holly Cockburn
-
Did we just find the best Shark vacuum deal on Amazon? You bet we did!
We think we might just have found the holy grail of vacuum cleaner deals this Amazon Prime Day
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Why Monty Don wants you to let your grass grow long this winter (not a euphemism!)
'Tis the season to stop worrying about your overgrown lawn, it seems
By Kayleigh Dray