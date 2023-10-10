Not shopping Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day? I've found 15 other great deals you can snap up right now

These sweet savings aren't limited to just Prime customers

Desk area built in beside steps, green wallpapered wall and inbuilt green bookshelves
(Image credit: Future PLC)
Prime Big Deals Day (aka, Amazon Prime Day 2.0) is right on our doorstep with big bargains to be had and enjoyed. However, that doesn't mean that great deals are only reserved for those with Prime memberships.

While some Amazon Prime Day deals are certainly notable and not be skipped, we're here to shed a spotlight on some of the other best furniture deals you can shop elsewhere at a handful of our other favourite brands and retailers.

The best deals to shop right now outside of Amazon

We've scoured the web for other sweet deals to be had that aren't exclusive to Amazon, so you can still get in on some sweet seasonal savings if you want to spruce up your home or garden for autumn.

La Redoute

White drawer desk
Jimi 2 Drawer Desk

Bright, sleek and slender, this desk is a delight for any home, combining the best of retro and contemporary style – and offering useful home office storage space.

Rectangular jute rug
Aftas Rectangular Jute Rug

Jute rugs are a home decor trend that even Harry and Meghan have been seen championing in their home, and we love this one from La Redoute that's on offer for less than £50 right now.

Vintage style cabinet
Ronda Vintage Style Cabinet

A perfect addition to any living room, this walnut and teal Brazilian-inspired cabinet is one that's sure to please lovers of vintage-style furniture far and wide.

Argos

Velvet blue sofa bed
Habitat Andy Velvet 3 Seater Clic Clac Sofa Bed – Blue

This gorgeous Scandi-style sofa bed boasting a rich blue hue is upholstered in fabric that feels like sumptuous velvet. We reckon it's a stand-out piece that will instantly make a living look expensive, for a price that won't break the bank.

Pine wood single bed frame
Habitat Aspley Single Wooden Bed Frame – Oak Stain

This eye-catching and equally minimalist bedframe gives off major fresh and breezy vibes to guarantee a good night's sleep. This bed frame is of quality build with a solid pine base and is a perfect addition to any bedroom.

Willow storage baskets in white storage unit
Argos Home New Malvern Hallway 6 Drawer Unit

This unit is guaranteed to be a stunning storage solution for a bathroom or as an attractive hallway storage idea. The six-lined willow baskets provide plenty of space to help you curb the clutter at home.

H&M Home

Light khaki green round placemats
2-Pack Round Table Mats

This pair of round table mats in braided imitation straw in this gorgeous light khaki green is perfect for helping to protect your table from spills and marks.

Dark wood rattan-drawer bedside table
Rattan-Drawer Bedside Table

This wooden bedside table with a rattan drawer accent is bound to look stylish and chic in any bedroom setup, adding a pop of dark wood interior flair.

Patterned beige bath mat
Patterned Bath Mat

This patterned, tufted bath mat in a cotton weave features anti-slip protectors on the back. Add this to your neutral bathroom ideas to help elevate your space.

The White Company

Reed diffuser set
Fresh Grapefruit Diffuser

This sunny, uplifting blend of zesty grapefruit, exotic jasmine, and bittersweet orange flower is sure to awaken your senses and is perfect for scenting a small kitchen.

White duvet cover set
Single Row Cord Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Decking your favourite mattress out with a high-quality bedding set is one way to ensure a luxurious sleep sanctuary, and this duvet cover set from The White Company is ever-so-elegant.

Textured mercury candle holder
Textured Mercury Candle Holder

This charming and stylish candle holder has a wonderful ribbed texture and hand-applied mercury finish which gives a soft, illuminating glow when you place your go-to signature scents inside. 

John Lewis

Paper ceiling lampshade
ANYDAY Issie Easy-to-Fit Paper Ceiling Shade – White

Made from pleated paper on a metal frame, this geometric ceiling shade is a simple and great way to update any living room or bedroom interior in need of a spruce-up.

White dining chair
ANYDAY Whistler Dining Chair – White

This dining chair will bring comfort and character to any dining room idea, especially if you mix and match different shades around your dining table.

Patterned embroidered cushion with yellow tassels
Tassel Ikat Cushion – Multi

Add texture and bold design with this embroidered cushion. The background weave is decorated with a modern Ikat design and soft, yellow tassels on each corner add a bright splash of colour.

And there you have it, just a handful of some of our favourite home furnishing and furniture deals you can shop now outside of the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sales. Just a note that a lot of these are seasonal sales, so the time is ticking.

If you want to get your hands on anything lovely you've spotted in this roundup, we recommend acting sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

Jullia Joson
Jullia Joson
Junior Writer

Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.

