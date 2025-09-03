Amazon is having a secret sale that has huge savings on refurbished coffee machines and air fryers

Amazon has launched its first ever Second Chance Deal Days , which means you can shop high-quality returned and refurbished items at a fraction of the original cost - and these are the best home deals I’ve spotted.

When I want an Amazon deal, I typically wait for their Amazon Prime Day sales to snap up a bargain. But having launched today (3 September) and running until 9 September, the Second Chance Deal Days are another excellent opportunity to get a discount deal on some of the best products on the market.

But, these deals are a little more hidden than Amazon's typical sales, so I've put together a guide for making the most out of this secret side of Amazon. From some of the best coffee machines to the best air fryers , here are a few of the best deals you can snap up during Amazon’s Second Chance Deal Days.

When shopping for Amazon returned or refurbished items, look for a tab that says 'Save With Used' when adding items to your trolley. This appears on the right-hand side of a laptop screen. Or if you're using a mobile, scroll past the 'buy now' button to a heading called 'Other sellers on Amazon'.

The first of its kind sale offers customers up to 50% off recommended retail prices on returned and refurbished items from brands such as Shark, De’Longhi and Tower. This discount is applied to your basket when you check out, so I'd recommend checking what discount has been applied before you buy.

The De’Longhi Magnifica S Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine (Image credit: Future)

Amazon reports that last year, customers in the UK saved more than £110 million by shopping for returned and refurbished items from the site. The retail giant also says that two-thirds of Brits are now buying second-hand due to convenience and concerns of cost-of-living and the environment.

‘We've seen that once customers experience the value and quality of these products, they become confident second-chance shoppers, saving money along the way and helping to extend product lifecycles,' says John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Our dedicated teams check every returned product. Customers can be assured that any used product they buy meets our quality standards and comes with Amazon's customer service and return policies.’

Currently, Amazon sells returned and refurbished products through two main channels: Amazon Resale and Amazon Renewed . Items sold via Amazon Resale go through a thorough inspection process and come with descriptions such as ‘Like New’, ‘Very Good’, ‘Good’, or ‘Acceptable’.

Amazon Renewed offers refurbished products sold by Amazon’s qualified selling partners. Each undergoes professional inspection, testing and cleaning and must meet Amazon Renewed’s requirements before being offered at competitive prices.

Have any deals caught your eye?