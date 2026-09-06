Cloud Capping is making white ceilings cool again – the trending paint technique experts are using to make rooms feel bigger and brighter

The classic white ceiling has been out of fashion for the past few years, while the colour drenching trend has reigned supreme as the ‘it’ paint idea. But colour experts say the tide is starting to turn this autumn, and cloud capping is the increasingly popular paint trend that will make your home feel bigger and brighter.

This is not to say colour drenching is going anywhere. It Isn’t. But experts have noticed that more and more of us opting to cloud cap our ceilings, whereby we paint our ceilings a white or neutral hue instead of drenching the room in one shade.

The end result feels brighter and lighter, and it stops a room from feeling too enclosed. I asked paint experts how to decide whether cloud capping is right for your home, as we welcome white ceilings back into the trend cycle.

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What is cloud capping?

Many will argue that a white ceiling has always been a classic design choice, but in recent years it has looked a little dated compared to the drenching, colour capping and double drench trends that have dominated social media feeds. That said, a classic white ceiling is timeless and can definitely be given a 2026 update.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

‘Cloud capping is a lovely evolution of the colour-drenching approach,’ explains Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux . 'Rather than taking one colour across every surface, you use your chosen shade across the walls, doors, skirting boards and other architectural details, then ‘cap’ the room with soft white or pale neutral cloud colour that perfectly complements the colour on the ceiling.

‘The result is wonderfully cohesive because you’re not breaking up the walls and woodwork with lots of contrasting colours, but the lighter ceiling introduces a sense of openness overhead.

'For example, an earthy green such as Overtly Olive paired with a soft billowy white like Gentle Fawn above can give you that enveloping feeling while still keeping the room light and balanced. Think of it almost like a little patch of sky above the room; it gives all that immersive colour somewhere to breathe.’

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Cloud capping doesn’t automatically mean going for a brilliant white ceiling (although you can do that if you prefer. To give this classic white paint idea a 2026 update, you should opt for softer, warmer whites and neutrals - just like a fluffy cloud!

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Douglas Gibb)

‘There’s this long-held idea that a brilliant white ceiling will make a room feel lighter and bigger, but decorating is all about contrast,’ says Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick and author of Master The Art Of Colour, available at Amazon .

'Put a very stark white ceiling above a beautiful coloured wall, and suddenly you create this really strong visual line where the wall stops and the ceiling begins. It can actually make you more aware of the ceiling height and make the wall colour appear darker by comparison.

‘With Cloud Capping, we're choosing a complementary white instead, a softer white with an undertone that relates to the colour on the walls.

'That subtle relationship between the two colours means your eye travels much more gently from the wall to the ceiling. Rather than having this abrupt stop, it feels almost as though your wall colour gradually lifts into this beautiful soft cloud above you.’

Is colour capping replacing colour drenching?

If you’ve been wondering whether you should colour drench a room or try cloud capping, just know neither is more stylish than the other - they simply serve different purposes.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Douglas Gibb)

‘Colour drenching is wonderful when you want to completely cocoon a room in colour, but not everybody wants that enveloping feeling, particularly when they’re introducing richer, deeper shades for autumn,’ says Tash.

‘Cloud Capping gives you a beautiful middle ground. You still paint the walls, woodwork, skirting boards and doors in the same colour, so you get that seamless, contemporary look we love from colour drenching, but instead of continuing the colour across the ceiling, you ‘cap’ the room with a soft, complementary white.

‘I think that’s why it feels particularly relevant going into autumn. We naturally start gravitating towards warmer, earthier and more comforting colours at this time of year, but Cloud Capping allows you to embrace those richer shades without necessarily wrapping the entire room in them. The soft ceiling gives the colour breathing space and creates this lovely sense of lift above you.’

Marianne agrees, stating: ‘I wouldn’t say cloud capping is replacing colour drenching; it’s simply giving us another way to be confident and creative with colour. Colour drenching is brilliant when you want a completely immersive, cocooning effect, whereas cloud capping offers some of that same impact while keeping the room feeling a little lighter and more open.’

Is cloud capping right for your home?

If you have a small room or low ceilings, you should absolutely consider cloud capping. This way, you can still get the benefits of a cosy autumn colour palette, without making your room feel cramped.

‘A pale ceiling can do a lot of clever visual work. It reflects more light around the room and creates a sense of height and openness, which can be particularly useful in smaller rooms or spaces that don’t receive lots of natural daylight,’ adds Marianne.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

The beauty of cloud capping a room is that this technique works with every shade. Again, you just need to choose the right shade of white. ‘The secret to successful Cloud Capping is choosing a complementary white that feels like a natural extension of the wall colour, rather than a stark contrast,' explains Tash.

'When the ceiling colour is visually connected to the walls, the eye moves effortlessly around the room, creating a beautifully harmonious finish that's full of colour yet still light and balanced. The white needs to be sympathetic to the undertones of the colour beneath it.

'So if you're decorating with a warm earthy red (Red 03) or a soft plaster pink (Pink 01 or Taupe 03, I'd look for a warmer white with a pink undertone White 06). With softer blues and greens, you might choose a white with a subtle grey White 02, or Yellow White 03 or 05 undertone depending on the particular shade.

‘That's where the magic happens. You don't necessarily consciously notice the undertone in the white, but you feel that the two colours belong together.

‘The only combination I'd generally avoid is a really rich, nuanced wall colour paired with a cold, brilliant white ceiling. The contrast can feel too stark and disconnected, which completely defeats the softness we're trying to achieve.’

Shop white paint

Lick Lick White 06 Peel & Stick Tester £2 at B&Q If you've opted for warm pink or red tones, this white will complement them. Laura Ashley Laura Ashley Dove Grey White Matt Emulsion Paint Sample £5 at B&Q Pair this grey-white with cooler blues and greens. Dulux Dulux Standard Gentle Fawn Matt Wall & Ceiling Emulsion Paint, 30ml Tester Pot £2.70 at B&Q A warm off white can make your room feel wonderfully cosy.

Ditch the brilliant white emulsion and embrace cloud capping whith stunning and sophisticated white shades.