'It's just like my Le Creuset one' – shoppers are raving about Habitat's bargain casserole dish, which is now under £25 in a bestselling colour

I'm a huge fan of this cast iron casserole dish from Habitat and tempted to make a second purchase of it, as it's now reduced by a third, taking the price of the orange Habitat cast iron casserole dish to just £23.33, down from £35.00.

If it's the best cast iron cookware on a budget you're looking for, this is the standout example I've found in my years of testing alternatives to Le Creuset so far. In fact, I only tested it out because I bought it for my mum as a Christmas present when it was first released. It's now a permanent fixture in her kitchen.

This pot has a real quality feel and the colour range, including the new chocolate hue, makes it a serious contender for the title of the best, and most affordable, pot you can buy in your local supermarket. Now it's on sale in the most recognisable Le Creuset-style orange and in navy.

Habitat 3.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish - Orange Was £35.00, now £23.33 at Habitat With a 4.8 star rating garnered from over 20 reviewers, this dish doesn't just look good but also washes well and goes the distance according to those who have already bought it. Habitat 3.3l Cast Iron Casserole Dish - Navy Was £35.00, now £23.33 at Habitat If you're more into neutrals for your cookware, this navy number is the perfect way to dress up your hob with a dish you can use all year round.

This 3.3 litre version of this dish comes in six different colours: Navy, Orange, Red, Chocolate, Cream and Green. Unfortunately, only the first two of those are included in this limited time discount.

If 3.3 litres is too compact for your cooking needs, the 5.3 litre version of the orange bestselling pot is also on sale, now just £29.99 down from £45.00. Or if you prefer a shallow casserole then there's a 4 litre version also at £29.99 down from £45!

(Image credit: Habitat)

It seems that the orange shade is already an extremely popular choice with shoppers, however, with a number of reviews detailing how people are getting on with this pot in their kitchens.

One review reads: 'I have a Le Cruset dish like this which I love but smaller. Occasionally I need a larger one when I am cooking for more people but really count justify the cost of another so I went for this one. I have to say that it is amazing and really pleased with the purchase, just like my Le Cruset one.'

Another five star review says: 'A gorgeous coloured casserole dish. Fits enough to feed up to around 4 people generously. Easy to clean'. After using my Mum's version of this dish to cook Christmas dinner with last year, I too can vouch for this one in terms of size!

Will you be getting the Le Creuset look for a little less with this popular Habitat lookalike? I can certainly see the appeal in snapping up another one for myself!