If you're not familiar with Our Place's Always Pan range by name, you probably are by sight. This is the pan, the one that has adorned many a hob on Instagram for years now – with its signature shape, multifunctional capacity and stunning colourways.

Ever since I joined Ideal Home as Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Editor in 2022, Our Place has been the kitchenware brand that every editor loved. And I've been testing the brand's bestsellers since then to see how they stand up to scrutiny, from the OG Always Pan (which was released in the UK in 2021) to the sophisticated older sister pan, the Titanium Always Pan Pro.

Both of them ended up in my guide to the best non-stick pans, but what's the difference between them? I've dug into the details.

At a glance comparisons

I owned the Always Pan 2.0 for a year before I upgraded to the Always Pan Titanium which I am still using everyday when I'm not testing new cookware. Here's a quick rundown of their main differences.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Always Pan 2.0 Titanium Pro Non-stick surface Ceramic non-stick coating (PFAs free) Engineered surface pattern (no traditional coating) Material Aluminium body Titanium interior, aluminium core, stainless steel exterior Oven safe? Yes, to 230°C (original version not oven safe) Yes, to 535°C Metal utensil safe? No Yes Dishwasher safe? No Yes RRP £125 £175

1. Build and quality

The original Always Pan is best known for the array of pastel colours you can buy it in but what it's made of (and how it lasts) will be a far more important factor once it's actually in your home.

The Always Pan 2.0 has a ceramic coating, which is free from PFAs – a good thing if you're looking for a non-toxic option. In my experience, it's super easy to cook with from the first time you use it. There's no learning curve (compared to say, buying a stainless steel pan) and it heats up quickly too.

If you're new to cooking, you'll love the ease of the non-stick and the shape of it, which means you can cook up large portions and different styles of food. The wide, flat base combined with the fact that its deep enough for shallow frying means it lends itself very well to all-in-one meals.

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Our Place's Always Pan 2.0 during testing. (Image credit: Future)

I enjoyed using this pan for at least a year, where I then gave it to a friend to have in her home. In the time I had it, I didn't have any issue with its performance but when it went to its new home it quickly became scorched along the bottom and the non-stick was affected.

That's because when I passed it on, it was used at high heat and often without any oil or butter which is against the recommended use. So it goes to show that it's important to use this pan at low or medium heat. And if you use metal utensils, you can also damage the interior cooking surface.

There's no coating on the Titatnium version at all. Instead, the metal interior of the pan has been stamped with a pattern that creates microscopic valleys that prevent your food from sticking.

(Image credit: Future)

That means that you can't scratch the surface off and even if you have a serious incident of burnt on food (as I have before), the pan will bounce back as good as new. The tri-ply build also means you can use this pan at high-heat without damaging it and get a serious sear on all sorts of food.

In my year of owning it, I haven't yet found a way to cause it lasting damage and it comes out of the dishwasher every time as good as new.

2. Cooking experience

We have Our Place to thank for cookware becoming much nicer to look at in the last few years, after the success of the Always Pan led to a huge amount of lookalikes. But when I tested IKEA's budget version side by side with the original, the difference in quality was clear for me to see. It's a solid everyday pan, provided you're not cooking at high heat, and the fact that its oven-safe is a game changer for me personally.

If you treat it well, a ceramic pan will last you for a few years. If you're used to cheaper pans that wear out after six months, you'll find the Always Pan 2.0 a big upgrade.

Testing the Always Pan 2.0 alongside a host of others at the Ideal Home test centre. (Image credit: Future)

If, instead, you're looking for a pan that will seriously go the distance then you'll want to look at the Titanium version instead. It's far and away the most durable pan I've tested and it can help you to achieve better searing and browning when cooking.

It also obviously benefits from the same versatile shape of the OG Always Pan and I absolutely love bulk cooking with it, as there's plenty of space for four portions in the standard size.

3. Ease of cleaning

Until last year I had never lived in a home with a dishwasher, so I didn't really know what I was missing. All the time I owned the Always Pan 2.0, I was handwashing it, which is the correct care instructions.

About the same time I started testing the Titanium pan, I moved into a place with a dishwasher and the ease of throwing it in there (once cool) and having it emerge gleaming every time was a total game-changer. I'm not the biggest fan of stainless steel appliances, like coffee machines, due to the fingerprints that they easily collect but this pan doesn't suffer from that if you're regularly dishwashing it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Before and after the dishwasher with the Always Pan Pro. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The look of the Titanium pan can be divisive but given just how useful it is in my kitchen, I can see past the stainless steel look.

Verdict

Having owned these two pans for long stretches of time, I have to say that I'm a fan of both. But if you're looking for a pan to really go the distance, then I would wholeheartedly suggest you invest in the Titanium version over the 2.0. If I ever lost mine for any reason, I would 100% replace it. It's by far my favourite pan I've ever tested, and I've encountered dozens in my five years as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor.

If you don't cook that often or you're really in it for the Instagram factor of a pastel pan, then the Always Pan 2.0 will do you just fine for a while but its lifespan is somewhat limited. If you can afford it, splashing out on the more expensive option will pay off in the long run!