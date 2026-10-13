Victoria Beckham launched her first tableware collection, just in time for hosting season – this is what to get to serve your guests in style like Posh Spice
It’s a masterclass in quiet luxury, as expected
Yes, you read that right. Victoria Beckham has launched her first range of homeware. This is the fashion designer’s first foray into the world of homeware, launched in collaboration with German retailer Westwing, a brand which landed in the UK earlier this year. The Victoria Beckham x Westwing tableware collection focuses on tableware spanning 29 products with prices starting from £54.99, and it is available to shop online now – so run, don’t walk.
Known for her pared-back yet refined style, Victoria’s aesthetic can be more easily described as ‘quiet luxury’. Victoria’s restrained, elevated style comes across in her fashion line, as well as her homes – and as one would expect, it’s also reflected across her new tableware range, which is also far more affordable than Victoria's ready-to-wear brand. Released just in time for the start of hosting season, the art of hosting is exactly what inspired this range, as Victoria loves to entertain.
Here at Ideal Home, we’ve long been fans of the Beckhams’ home design, especially when it comes to their several kitchens – from their modern, glossy New York kitchen to the dark and moody London kitchen design.
‘Home is where some of life's most meaningful moments happen, and this collaboration felt like a natural way to explore that world through the same lens of design, craftsmanship and attention to detail that defines everything we do as a brand,’ Victoria says.
What to expect from the range
The art of hosting was the overarching theme of this collection, which is why the range spans tableware, glassware and table linen, with the addition of some glass vases to decorate your table.
The aesthetic of the tableware is classic and timeless, as is expected from a designer like Victoria Beckham. The colour palette of whites and a hint of dark green is almost secondary, as the contrast between materials is the focus – hammered stainless steel against off-white porcelain, transparent glass sitting next to (or on top of) linen.
Everything in the offering is carefully thought through, down to the packaging which makes the pieces into the perfect gifts. Every product comes in an olive green box with velvet interior finish, bearing Victoria’s and Westwing’s names on top.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
The two brands quote the Arts and Crafts movement of 19th-century Britain as an inspiration, defined by the rejection of mass production and the appreciation of tradition, craftsmanship and natural forms which is evident in the shell-shaped Isla butter dishes and salt and pepper pots which are among my top picks from the range.
But aside from this, Victoria’s fashion background comes through in the designs, especially in the Dover plates and table linen adorned with a jewellery-like chain motif.
Top picks
This collection is all about serving your culinary creations in style and enjoy coming together with family and/or friends, whether it’s over a Sunday roast dinner - which is apparently a must every week in the Beckham household - or something more experimental.
Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.