Yes, you read that right. Victoria Beckham has launched her first range of homeware. This is the fashion designer’s first foray into the world of homeware, launched in collaboration with German retailer Westwing, a brand which landed in the UK earlier this year. The Victoria Beckham x Westwing tableware collection focuses on tableware spanning 29 products with prices starting from £54.99, and it is available to shop online now – so run, don’t walk.

Known for her pared-back yet refined style, Victoria’s aesthetic can be more easily described as ‘quiet luxury’. Victoria’s restrained, elevated style comes across in her fashion line, as well as her homes – and as one would expect, it’s also reflected across her new tableware range, which is also far more affordable than Victoria's ready-to-wear brand. Released just in time for the start of hosting season, the art of hosting is exactly what inspired this range, as Victoria loves to entertain.

(Image credit: Westwing)

Here at Ideal Home, we’ve long been fans of the Beckhams’ home design, especially when it comes to their several kitchens – from their modern, glossy New York kitchen to the dark and moody London kitchen design.

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‘Home is where some of life's most meaningful moments happen, and this collaboration felt like a natural way to explore that world through the same lens of design, craftsmanship and attention to detail that defines everything we do as a brand,’ Victoria says.

(Image credit: Westwing)

What to expect from the range

The art of hosting was the overarching theme of this collection, which is why the range spans tableware, glassware and table linen, with the addition of some glass vases to decorate your table.

The aesthetic of the tableware is classic and timeless, as is expected from a designer like Victoria Beckham. The colour palette of whites and a hint of dark green is almost secondary, as the contrast between materials is the focus – hammered stainless steel against off-white porcelain, transparent glass sitting next to (or on top of) linen.

(Image credit: Westwing)

Everything in the offering is carefully thought through, down to the packaging which makes the pieces into the perfect gifts. Every product comes in an olive green box with velvet interior finish, bearing Victoria’s and Westwing’s names on top.

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(Image credit: Westwing)

The two brands quote the Arts and Crafts movement of 19th-century Britain as an inspiration, defined by the rejection of mass production and the appreciation of tradition, craftsmanship and natural forms which is evident in the shell-shaped Isla butter dishes and salt and pepper pots which are among my top picks from the range.

But aside from this, Victoria’s fashion background comes through in the designs, especially in the Dover plates and table linen adorned with a jewellery-like chain motif.

(Image credit: Westwing)

Top picks

Victoria Beckham x Westwing Isla Stainless Steel Butter Dish £57.99 at Westwing If you're having a dinner party, serving butter in a stylish way is a must - and a shell-shaped, stainless steel dish is the perfect presentation. Victoria Beckham x Westwing Aubrey Mouth-Blown Champagne Coupes, Set of 4 £94 at Westwing The dimple-like texture of these mouth-blown Champagne coupe glasses have me hooked. And they look especially great with some glacé cherries. Victoria Beckham x Westwing Dover Linen Cocktail Napkins, Set of 4 £54.99 at Westwing Cocktail napkins always look so much more luxurious than coasters, it's such a great touch. These linen ones come embroidered with a chain motif. Victoria Beckham x Westwing Isla Salt & Pepper Shells with Spoons, Set of 4 £84 at Westwing Stylish salt and pepper mills are great. But there's something so chic about little salt, pepper and other seasonng pots. Especially when they come in the shape of shells. Victoria Beckham x Westwing Isla Breakfast Plates, Set of 4 £64.99 at Westwing I don't know about you but I don't come across clear glass plates very often. But after seeing these breakfast plates, I'm on board with this look. Victoria Beckham x Westwing Isla Stainless Steel Butter Knives, Set of 4 £57.99 at Westwing I'm personally not that big a fan of the hammered stainless steel cutlery set from this range. But I'm all over this set of ribbed butter knives.

This collection is all about serving your culinary creations in style and enjoy coming together with family and/or friends, whether it’s over a Sunday roast dinner - which is apparently a must every week in the Beckham household - or something more experimental.