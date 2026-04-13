This £12 Habitat checked tray has already sold out seven times – the viral hit is back in stock in new sizes and colourways

Last year, I thought I'd found the perfect tray to display my perfumes on at home. Habitat's checked tray priced at £12 was the perfect midcentury style trinket tray that looked so much more expensive than it was....only problem was that it was sold out.

I'd stumbled onto one of the internet's most-lusted-after trays that has sold out seven times since launching in August 2025. However, I'm happy to report it is back in stock, and with checks continuing to be one of the biggest home decor trends for 2026, it's now available in new checkered colours and sizes. But you'll have to act fast as the new designs are selling out fast.

Habitat Checkered Trinket Tray £12 at Habitat UK The original trinket tray measures 20 x 28cm. Habitat Checkered Resin Brown & White Coffee Table Tray £18 at Habitat UK This new larger version of the viral tray is made for coffee tables, measuring 40.5 x 30.5 cm.

The checked trinket tray was first launched in August 2025 and sold out in two weeks. Since then, it has become one of Habitat's bestsellers. Fans have been desperate for Habitat to launch it in new colourways and sizes, and their pleas have been answered.

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The trinket tray is now available as a larger coffee table-sized version for £18. Habitat has also launched a £16 round version and an £18 pink and green coffee table tray, but these have both already proved hugely popular and sold out in days. Habitat has also teased that a green and white version of the trinket tray is on its way soon, too, so keep an eye out

(Image credit: Habitat)

The original resin tray has built up a cult following on social media, with fans passing along tips on which Sainsbury's still had it in stock.

It is a timeless piece that looks so much more expensive than it is, thanks to the gorgeous warm wood and white resin inlay. It can be styled in many ways. I've spotted it used to hold candles on coffee tables, to keep keys together on a hallway table, and even used as a canapé tray. However, I plan to style it up with my perfume collection to keep them stylishly neat as part of my dressing table ideas.

A post shared by Alexandra Dudley (@alexandradudley) A photo posted by on

Habitat hasn't reserved the checkered look to trays either, with this latest launch; they've translated it onto some gorgeous inlaid frames, mirrors and trinket boxes. Here are a few of the other new checked pieces at Habitat you don't want to miss out on.

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