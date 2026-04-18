IKEA's clever new trinket tray has gone seriously viral on TikTok – for just £15, it doubles as a lamp and phone charger too

Known and loved for its functional yet stylish pieces that really make your life easier, IKEA has just dropped an innovative trinket tray that has taken social media by storm. And I think it’s one of the brand’s most clever launches yet.

The VÄSTMÄRKE is a multi-functional trinket tray designed to sit as part of your hallway ideas or on a bedside table, but with a twist. It launched quietly but has already gone viral, and it’s easy to see why.

Complete with a wireless charger puck for your phone and subtle mood lighting, the trinket dish offers a unique solution to tabletop clutter for just £15.

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Clutter hotspots can pop up all over the house, with areas like your bedside table, home office desk, and kitchen worktops often bearing the brunt of everyday mess. But this smart trinket tray might just solve this problem.

The trinket dish is deep enough to house the everyday items that can easily end up out of place – think car keys, glasses, or jewellery. Keeping everything together in one place like this limits the risk of losing things, while also reducing visual clutter on surfaces.

The smart addition of a wireless charger in the centre of the tray is great for preventing a build up of messy wires. The charger is compatible with iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models, however it can work with most mobile phones if they are in a compatible magnetic case.

And that’s not all. The built-in lighting is the perfect final touch to transform this tray from a boring bowl to a piece of statement decor. To turn the light on, simply press down on the charging pluck and enjoy the soft glow.

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It’s the perfect way to add ambience to your hallway side table, or it makes for an effective bedside night light.

It’s safe to say that this trinket tray has it all. And while IKEA is clearly on its A-game for clever smart home products , the brand is also no stranger to a viral moment. From the iconic BILLY Bookcase , to the IKEA RASKOG trolley, social media users love IKEA’s simple yet effective home solutions, especially one that involves no IKEA hacks.

So, I’m not surprised to see the hype surrounding the VÄSTMÄRKE. With over 1 million views on TikTok, people can’t get enough of this 3-in-1 trinket tray. One TikTok user said ‘I didn’t need this, but now I think I do!’ While others are claiming it’s the ‘perfect’ trinket tray.

But, for just £15, I suspect that the VÄSTMÄRKE is set to be a bestseller. So don’t miss your chance to get your hands on one.

Smart storage alternatives

If you miss out on the viral trinket tray, try these stylish solutions instead