The eye-catching kitchen island design feature that will help you fake a bigger cooking space – it's an unexpected twist that will transform a room

Opting for an island in your kitchen is often a lesson in clever planning - whether you have a smaller room where every inch counts or a larger kitchen where you need to pay attention to the flow of the space. An island can often make the kitchen feel more cramped, that was, until, we discovered this clever design trick.

Choosing a reflective base as your kitchen island idea is a masterclass in making a cooking space feel more expensive, while also creating an eye-catching feature. Creating a kitchen that is equal parts practical, with a dedicated island for extra prep or cooking, and design-led will make your cooking space the envy of guests.

Here's why you should consider a reflective base island for your next project.

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Why you should consider a reflective base island

(Image credit: Future / Adam Carter)

A reflective, brass-fronted island isn't the likely style you'd expect to see in the kitchen of a Georgian house, but it's the unexpected nature of it that works so well in the kitchen shown above.

The deep olive green colour of the cabinets and dark stone flooring naturally brings the room inwards, so adding the light-reflecting glass panel to the island instantly makes the kitchen feel bigger.

While this is a unique feature, it isn't one that is solely used in a Georgian home - it can be effective in any home, particularly those with period features that result in cramped and awkwardly proportioned kitchens.

The contemporary touch of this brass front island contrasts with the classic features of the kitchen, but also helps to enhance the sense of space.

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'Mirrored finishes add depth, reflect light beautifully, and create the illusion of more space. While they do require more upkeep, the luxury effect makes them a worthwhile design choice in modern homes,' says Darren Watts, kitchen expert at Wren Kitchens.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

You don't necessarily need to go for a fully reflective surface to achieve this effect, either. Fingerprints and dust make it a dedicated design choice, and if you have young children, opting for a more subtle mirrored surface behind bar stools, as shown above, might be a better choice.

If gold or brass reflective islands aren't for you, then it's possible to achieve this result through other reflective surfaces, such as tiles or neutral stones. A waterfall surface using a light-toned marble will add so much light to a kitchen.

Mor Krisher, head of product design at Caesarstone, explains, 'When planning a kitchen layout, every element must serve a dual purpose, enhancing the visual spaciousness whilst making everyday routines easier and more practical. Opting for reflective or light worktops helps amplify light, making the area feel larger and more inviting.'

Equally, a tiled island will add so much depth and dimension, along with light, to a kitchen and will help to achieve a more Mediterranean scheme.

Shop the look

If a full kitchen island reno isn't on the cards, these reflective accessories will add an element of the look instead.