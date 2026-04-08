I've been seeing this space-saving dining table everywhere lately – it's perfect for adding seating to a small kitchen

In a small kitchen or dining room, every inch of space matters. Often it's entirely possible to squeeze a dining table into a compact kitchen, but be warned, in doing so, you might not be able to move around the room or pull the chairs out.

Luckily, we've found the perfect solution for your small kitchen ideas - a clever, small space-friendly table design where the chairs become part of a single unit, which will make tripping over chairs a thing of the past.

I've spotted these designs all over the high street at some of Ideal Home's favourite spots to source affordable furniture for small spaces, but it was this Very dining table that really caught my eye. Here's why.

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Very Carina 120 Cm Round Dining Table £899 at very.co.uk Asides from being perfect for small spaces, there are so many details on this table and chair set that make it look expensive, such as the fluted table base that matches the design of the chair backs.

When choosing chairs to fit into a smaller kitchen or dining room, wooden styles often end up being the best option for tucking in neatly and taking up little space. However, these aren't always the most comfortable option.

Dining benches offer a much more indulgent dinner setting and replicate a hotel or bistro-inspired look at home. This style is a way of getting the look of banquette seating without committing to a built-in bench which takes up more space and costs more to get a professional to build.

(Image credit: Very)

'I love the space-saving element of this design as the chairs perfectly slot in when not in use and therefore don't take up any extra room. I also like the modular aspect of the seating - if put together, two sections can make a dining bench or they can be used separately as chairs,' explains Sara Hesikova, Content Editor at Ideal Home.

Oftentimes, space-saving furniture lacks the design quality that is given to larger items, which is what sets this table and chairs apart. The modular design allows you to either keep the seats tucked in underneath the table or expanded to have a bench on one side and additional chairs on the other.

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(Image credit: Very)

Not only are round dining tables far easier to slot into awkward spaces or small rooms, they're also a much more social option. According to an IKEA home report, a circular table is the easiest way to encourage social connection at home.

The beauty of this modular dining table design is that it can evolve with your lifestyle. For regular everyday living you can keep the chairs tucked in, but when entertaining, it's easy to add additional seating to accommodate guests.

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DUSK Ava Space Saver 4 Seater Dining Table and Chairs £399 at Dusk.com If you prefer a minimalist look, this Dusk black and white design will complement a contemporary scheme. Next Soft Velvet Olive Green Curved Dining Bench £1,150 at Next UK This Next style is a dead ringer for the Very dining table and benches - the green velvet chairs and dark wood table are perfectly on trend at the moment. Amazon Cambourne Stowaway Dining Set £246.80 at Amazon UK For a Scandi-inspired look, opt for this simple Amazon table and stool set which will add seating to any tight space.

If your kitchen or dining room layout isn't quite working, it might be worth looking at your seating options. Tweaking your table shape or size might just change how usable your space is.