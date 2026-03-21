I don’t know why anyone would buy a coffee table without storage – especially when they’re as stylish, clever and practical as my top 9 picks

When I told the Ideal Home team early that I couldn't understand why anyone would buy a coffee table without any storage, I didn’t expect the response that it was met with. Pretty much everyone disagreed with me, and nearly all of them pointed out that their coffee tables had zero storage. But I won't be swayed. I stand by my argument that every coffee table should have some sort of storage space.

Perhaps it’s because I live in a small space, which makes me appreciate every extra storage solution all the more. But I think a coffee table with no storage space is a missed opportunity. And I certainly think when choosing a coffee table for a small living room, it needs to have some form of integrated storage.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Darren Chung)

I’m not asking for a lot. It doesn’t have to be anything particularly complicated, even just an extra shelf will do, in my opinion. However, with so many clever storage coffee table designs available, if you are currently in the market for one, I’d be inclined to recommend one of the more innovative and stylish storage coffee tables. And I’ve rounded up 9 of my top picks below for you to peruse.

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My storage coffee table top picks

Helen Ashmore, head of design at Laura Ashley, agrees with my point of view, ‘Modern homes tend to lean two ways, either having a smaller footprint with compact spaces, or having an open-plan layout, so furniture needs to work hard to make an impact. Coffee tables with storage are not just a nicety, but they have increasingly become essential as they sit at the heart of the living room, often the most lived-in and multifunctional spaces within the home. Designs that incorporate storage allow you to maintain a sense of calm and order, and all without compromising on accessibility.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

What the other experts say

While they make a great small living room idea, as well as a good open plan living room idea, my colleagues’ main counter argument I was met with is that having that built-in storage invites more clutter – so if the space is there they will feel the need to fill it with stuff, but if they don’t have the storage space it will force them to declutter. Another point was that they incorporate living room storage in other ways, such as shelving, sideboards, TV units and console tables.

Holly Lamont, founder and creative director of interior design studio Holla Design, adds, ‘I don’t think storage coffee tables are essential, but they can be very useful. Where I’m more cautious is when a piece becomes too focused on function at the expense of how it looks and feels in the space. A coffee table sits at the centre of a living room, so proportion, material and shape matter just as much as practicality.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

I believe that this is a fair argument and would also stress the importance of choosing a good and stylish storage coffee table that incorporates said storage solution in a seamless way.

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Holly continues, ‘In my own work, I often lean towards upholstered ottomans instead. They offer hidden storage in a much softer, more flexible way and they create an opportunity to introduce pattern, texture or colour.’ And this is another idea I am fully on board with. In fact, I believe that in a way, it’s another take on a storage coffee table, just upholstered and offering extra seating at the same time.

So what do you think? Storage coffee tables – are they an essential part of modern living rooms or not?