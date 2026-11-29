M&S just gave its bestselling glass table lamp a dark makeover – it’s a unique look I haven’t seen anywhere else before
It’s a bold, original and mysterious one
Marks & Spencer just released a new addition to its popular table lamp range. But if you know the brand’s lighting collection as well as I do, you’ll see that the new M&S faceted glass table lamp, selling for £99, is an updated version of Marks & Spencer’s all over glass table lamp which also happens to be my favourite M&S lamp.
First launched at the beginning of this year, the all over glass lamp quickly became the ‘it’ buy of the season owing to its designer look. In fact, several of the Ideal Home editors (im)patiently waited for the M&S glass table lamp to be restocked after it had sold out.
Even though it’s not exactly cheap, also retailing for £99, for such a high-end look it’s very well priced and it’s still more affordable than a designer lamp would be. Especially considering the large size of the lamps, both measuring over 47 centimetres tall and 28 centimetres wide.
The first iteration of the all over glass lamp is made with amber-coloured glass - which has been one of the biggest lighting trends of 2026 - with an irregular, handmade finish and a smoky amber effect. And it comes fitted with brass hardware.
Meanwhile, the two new versions - yes, there are in fact two new colourways - boast the same smoky effect but it’s done in either black or white. The black lamp is particularly striking as it looks like it’s been filled with actual smoke, now swirling within the irregularly shaped glass base and shade, finished with tonal black hardware. And it’s a look that I haven’t seen anywhere else before or since – it’s very unique and mysterious-looking indeed.
The white colourway looks almost like it’s been carved out of ice, a look I thoroughly enjoy. It’s then equipped with chrome fittings to complement its light colour.
Admittedly, I still prefer the warmth of the original amber-hued glass lamp. But the new colourways look incredibly stylish, too, not to mention very original. So if you’re looking for a statement table lamp to add to your living space, look no further.
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M&S lamp alternatives
M&S has some of the best table lamp offering on the high street. And aside from the all-glass lamps, these are the ones I'd also recommend adding to your home.
This M&S ceramic table lamp is popping up in all the gift guides I've seen this year. And I'm not surprised as it's the star of Marks & Spencer's autumn/winter collection.
If you're after a little more texture and tactility, this wicker table lamp - which also comes in a floor lamp version - is so stylish. And thanks to Black Friday deals, it's currently 50% off.
Which one of these lamps has caught your eye?
Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.