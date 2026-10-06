Air fryers are not pretty things, on the whole, but Our Place's new Wonder Oven Pro (available from today for £295) might just be able to change your mind on the aesthetic value of these ever-useful appliances.

When the brand's first-ever take on one of the best air fryers, the Wonder Oven, was released in 2024 it kickstarted a trend for better looking appliances with wider colour options. As per my review, though its charms are hard to resist, it is very small and therefore suitable for one to two people only.

That's where the Wonder Oven Pro comes in with a much bigger capacity and jazzed-up controls (compared to simple knobs on the original). Here's a full look at this devilishly sleek new appliance from one of my favourite cookware and tableware brands.

Our Place is a brand best known for its colourful (and practical) Always Pans, which have a shape that make them so useful for everyday, multifunctional cooking. It's also my go-to for tableware, as well as making my favourite pan ever: the Always Pan Titanium Pro.

Compared to its compact predecessor, the Wonder Oven Pro has a huge capacity to make use of for all kinds of at-home cooking – 30 whole litres of space!

This is designated across three racks inside the oven, which is similar to the popular style of toaster ovens you often find on worktops in North American kitchens. And there are eight cooking modes all in all: air fry, bake, roast, toast, grill, reheat, proof and dehydrate. That last one will be particularly handy as Christmas gets closer so that you can make candied orange slices at home all December long.

(Image credit: Our Place)

A very impressive upgraded user interface will be another big draw for anyone looking to upgrade their existing air fryer set up too. It features digital controls including a timer and adjustable temperature element as well as buttons for each of the aforementioned pre-set programs. These are great for anyone who is new to air frying to allow them to get to grips with timings.

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As with its smaller counterpart, this oven also features a steamer element. Situated on the top lefthand corner, the steamer element should help inject moisture into your food during cooking rather than leaving it dry. It's particularly good for foods like salmon and plenty of different veg.

(Image credit: Our Place)

One of my favourite things about the original Wonder Oven was the huge range of accessories that its kitted out with including an air fryer basket, which is perforated to allow your favourite foods to get that all-important crisp.

It's the same story with the Wonder Oven Pro, which includes that same air fryer basket, a bake pan, wire racks and crumb tray. Also available to buy separately will be the brand's Baker's Kit and Chef's Kit, which give this oven even more uses in your kitchen.

Of course, colour range is always a huge draw with any Our Place product and I'm sure that these three striking shades will be a hit with anyone looking to brighten up their worktops. Hopefully there are even more colours to come, too!