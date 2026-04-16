I've used the Joseph Joseph SinkTech range every day for the last year – this is why I recommend it to everyone, as a picky kitchen editor

Joseph Joseph is a brand that ranks highly on the Ideal Home team. Whether it's their iconic laundry basket or their cleaning ranges, we regularly wax lyrical about how genius their products are. But the question is, how well do they stand up over time?

Last year, I was fortunate enough to test the newly released Joseph Joseph SinkTech range, which was a welcome addition to my kitchen. The SinkTech collection includes washing-up brushes with interchangeable heads and built-in soap dispensers to make dish washing a whole lot easier. As someone with no dishwasher, I had seriously high expectations of these products.

A year on, it's safe to say I'm completely converted. Here are my true thoughts (including drawbacks) one year on, and why I've continued to buy the removable brush heads.

Article continues below

Joseph Joseph SinkTech™ Soap Dispensing Washing Up Brush with Steel Stand £20 at Amazon £20 at Joseph Joseph UK As a self-confessed lazy cleaner, cutting corners with a soap dispensing brush is music to my ears. The super sleek steel stand also looks chic around a sink.

Joseph Joseph SinkTech: 1 year on

I've always been an avid Joseph Joseph fan, primarily as a result of growing up in a household with their products, but also from visiting their HQ and learning firsthand about the engineering that goes into each design.

What we might see is a chic washing up brush, but every design detail has been carefully considered, from how much grip the handle has to how much soap is dispensed with a push of the button. It's these small design decisions that really level up the SinkTech range from your average high street washing up brushes.

One year on and it's these small details that have fully converted me, and made the SinkTech scrubbing brush a permanent feature of my kitchen sink.

(Image credit: Future/Holly Cockburn)

So one year on, here's what I really love about the scrubbing brush with the mount.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It sounds picky, but the weight of the brush is perfect. It's not so heavy that it's cumbersome, but it's sturdy enough that when you're really attacking pots and pans, you don't lose your grip.

I started out with the regular brush heads, and it held up so well that I have only just replaced it last week with a new head. Forgive me if that's gross, but it goes to show how thick and well-made the bristles are.

The washing up brush after one year of use with a new scourer head. (Image credit: Future PLC / Holly Cockburn)

Now onto what I'm not so keen on - because even gold star products have a few drawbacks.

When I first began using the washing up brush with the built-in soap dispenser, it was a gamechanger for how easy it was to dispense the perfect amount of liquid into a pan or onto crockery. However, over time the dispenser lost its effectiveness and I sort of stopped bothering with it.

For some people this might be a big sticking point, but I have a dish soap dispenser with a pump, so it's just as easy for me to use that.

The main issue I've found is with the water that collects in the bottom of the stand. There's a removable slotted top so you can pour the water out, but as this sits on my worktop near other small appliances, I find the area does regularly get wet. If you have ample space on your sink for this stand then I don't see it being a major problem, but it's something to be aware of if you have an undermount sink or a small kitchen.

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

It was only last week that I decided the brush head was past its best and headed to Amazon to buy a refill pack of the scourer heads. I've since decided that I much prefer these to the regular brush heads as I regularly have to scrub burnt bits off pans, and these require less elbow grease.

Overall, I would buy the SinkTech range again in a heartbeat, but the best part is that I don't need to, because it has held up so well. Visually, it blends in well with my kitchen and it also makes washing up less of a tiresome chore.

Shop more SinkTech products