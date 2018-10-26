Bathroom ideas
After a hard day, what could be more relaxing than a long soak in the bath? That is – unless your bathroom is out of date, and as you lay back, all you can think out is the mouldy grout/peeling paint/dripping taps. In which case, a makeover is definitely in order!
Amy Cutmore, Digital Editor
26th October 2018
Designing a bathroom might seem a daunting task, but with our bathroom ideas and expert advice it needn’t be. There are several essential elements to consider when you think about bathroom design – whether you want to know how to install a shower room or what bathroom suite will suit your space, our gorgeous bathroom decorating ideas gallery is packed with inspiring pictures to get you started.
Browse these beautiful (and practical, we promise!) bathroom schemes for all styles and budgets to get a sense of what you like. From vintage bathrooms with free-standing tubs to modern bathrooms, there’s a huge range of options to choose from so it pays to do a bit a research before you invest.
From small bathroom solutions to our guide to bathroom colour schemes, we’re here to help you create the perfect bathroom in the heart of your home.