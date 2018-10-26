Bedroom ideas
Are you on the look out for fabulous bedroom ideas? Then you've come to the right place. Did you know that we spend around one third of our lives in bed? It's therefore all the more crucial that our bedroom should be as beautiful – and practical – as possible.
Jennifer Louise Ebert, Senior Content Editor
26th October 2018
Your bedroom was probably the first room you ever helped to decorate. Perhaps your parents let you pick out your favourite paint colour for the walls, or a duvet cover featuring your favourite cartoon character or Disney princess. As grown ups, we can make our bedroom decor as wild and wonderful we like. Decorating a bedroom is a chance to really reflect your personal style and create a look you absolutely love.
Whether you dream of a calm and restful sanctuary or a luxurious hotel-style bedroom, our gallery of bedroom ideas has expert advice on everything you need to know before you make a start, from finding the perfect mattress to choosing a bedroom colour scheme.
Enhance the mood and ambiance with a carefully considered bedroom lighting scheme; make sure each side of the bed has task lighting for a spot of bedtime reading and compliment the style of the room with a statement overhead light or pendant.
A good place to start is our gallery below of bedroom decorating ideas for every style and price point. If you're strapped for cash, check out our budget bedroom ideas. Or if you’re all about modern bedrooms, ready to try traditional bedrooms or love rustic style and want to see country bedrooms, we’ve got those too.
MODERN bedroom pictures
COUNTRY bedroom pictures
TRADITIONAL bedroom pictures
