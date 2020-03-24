We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Your carpet is always hoovered, your bed linen freshly washed and your work surfaces spotless, but is your house really clean? Dust, dirt and grime can build up in some unexpected places and it’s easy to forget about these spots.

A survey by 247 Blinds revealed that 68 per cent of people feel anxious when their house is untidy. With so much more to feel anxious about at the moment this is one task we can control. Plus, since nearly all of us working from home for at least the next three weeks, now is the perfect time to tackle all the things you forget to clean in your usual cleaning routine.

Here is our hit list of all those pesky areas you might be forgetting to clean, plus a few top tips to get them sparkling.

Household items you forget to clean

1. Dishwasher

You can’t expect a dirty dishwasher to produce pristine dishes, so give it a deep clean every few months. Run a cup of white vinegar through the dishwasher on a normal cycle every few months to keep it in good working order.

2. Doorframes

Give them a dust or use your vacuum nozzle as part of your regular cleaning routine.

3. TV

Use a dry microfibre cloth and a screen wipe to remove grubby fingerprints and unwanted dust from you TV.

4. Remote control

One of the most-touched objects in your home, your remote control will quickly become covered in grease, crumbs and dust. Any household item, like a remote, that is touched multiple times a day should be cleaned on a weekly basis with disinfectant to avoid germs building up.

Try using a cotton wool bud to get between the buttons, and clean out any lingering crumbs or dirt.

5. Keyboards

The same applies to keyboards. Think how many germs are building up on them!

6. Brooms and mops

There’s no point cleaning with a dirty implement! Soak your broom head in water mixed with dish soap and soak your mop in water mixed with bleach. make sure they’re dry before putting them away.

7. Washing machine

Mould and residue can build up inside your washing machine, so give it some TLC every now and then.

Run two cups of white cleaning vinegar added to laundry detergent through the hottest cycle, when the the washing machine is empty. Follow it up with a seperate cycle at the hottest temperature with half a cup of baking soda added to the drum.

8. Lampshades

When you’re going round with your duster, remember to give your lampshades a wipe as their a target for settling dust.

9. Underneath appliances

You’ll find all sorts of dirt and crumbs in these crevices. Shift your appliances out the way and give these surfaces a clean.

10. Cushion covers

Many cushion covers are removal and can be put in the washing machine. Reshape the pillows after washing by fluffing them in a dryer with no heat using a couple of dryer balls.

For those that aren’t machine washable, try using the vacuum cleaner, stop dabbing and Febreeze.

11. Shower curtain

Get rid of horrible mildew stains by putting your shower curtain in the washing machine.

12. Doorknobs, handles and switches

Given how often we touch these, it’s surprising how little we clean them. Get the disinfectant and try to remember to clean them as often as possible, particularly during the current pandemic.

13. Bins

Nobody likes bin juice – give your bin a soak to get rid of horrible smells. Make sure you leave it to fully dry before putting a new big bag in it.

14. Toaster

When was the last time you cleaned your toaster? And shaking crumbs out doesn’t count! Use warm soapy water, a cloth and a toothbrush for a toaster that looks sparkly and new.

15. House plants

Not something you’d think to clean, but dust settles on the leaves. Give them a gentle dusting by wiping with a cloth, a 30 second low-power shower, or blasting with a hairdryer on a low heat.

16. Extractor fan

If you’ve ever looked or accidentally touched your kitchen extractor fan, you’ll know how greasy it gets. Remove the filter and soak in boiling hot soapy water mixed with baking soda to remove grease. Give them a good scrub, rinse and dry.

17. Bathroom accessories

Nobody likes a grimy toothbrush holder and soap dish.

18. Under and behind the loo

Easy to forget, but crucial if you want a spotless bathroom.

19. Pop-up sink plug

We’re sure you unclog your shower drain fairly frequently, so why not your sink? If you haven’t done this in a while then you’re in for a nasty surprise…

20. Skirting boards

These little ledges not only collect dust all on there own, but have a tendency to gather even more when you’re cleaning surfaces at a higher level. Keep them in check by swiping a feather duster over your skirting boards before hoovering. Finish them off with a quick polish to get them looking like new.

21. Blinds

‘Clean your blinds once a month to get rid of any dust and germs that are lingering on their surfaces,’ recommends 247 Blinds.

A roller of roman blind are the easiest to clean and will just require a soft dusting or gentry vacuum every so often. However, a Venetian blind or plantation shutter are a little trickier. Wipe each slat down a a cloth and some washing up liquid and fish with a duster to make your blinds look good as new.

22. Bed headboards

If you have a headboard, don’t forget that these come into contract with your skin and hair every day. That means a build up of sweat, oil and other cosmetic products. Check the headboard instructions for the best way to clean it. However, a vacuum or steam clean should do the trick for most head boards.

23. Mattresses

Mattresses can become a haven of dead-skin, stains and dust mites if left uncleaned. Aim to clean your mattress at least twice a year by removing your bed linen, hoovering the surface and treating any discolouration or staining with an upholstery cleaner.

Go through this list of forgotten things slowly, as taking on too much could end up leaving you feeling overwhelmed.

‘Don’t set yourself a job of cleaning the whole kitchen as that can easily trigger you to feel overwhelmed. Ideally break domestic tasks down into incremental, manageable steps,’ says therapist Sally Baker.

‘As you clean each part acknowledge the difference you have made and how much you have achieved. People who are prone to feelings of overwhelm are poor at recognising the progress and achievements they make, so make a point of really acknowledging the effort you have made,’ she adds.

At the moment we all need to take all the small wins that we can.