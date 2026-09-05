Your lawn could benefit from a sprinkling of cinnamon right now – and no, it's not as bonkers as it sounds

Sprinkling cinnamon on your lawn sounds, on paper, like a recipe for disaster – albeit a recipe that, at the very least, will mean your garden has that same spicy scent that comes hand-in-hand with a chai latte.

Here's the thing, though: if your grass has started looking a little worse for wear, it could be one of those quirky lawn care hacks that's well worth trying. Cinnamon, after all, contains natural antifungal and antimicrobial compounds, which means it may have a role to play when you're dealing with certain lawn diseases or trying to protect newly sown grass.

Could a light dusting be what you need, then, to give your grass a helping hand? As ever, there is a right way and a wrong way to go about it...

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How sprinkling cinnamon on your lawn can make it healthier

(Image credit: Future/Susie Lowe)

According to Morris Hankinson, Managing Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, cinnamon's natural properties mean it could be useful when dealing with fungal problems.

'Cinnamon contains natural anti-fungal compounds which can help suppress some fungal growth in the garden and could be useful when dealing with patches of lawn affected by diseases,' he says.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

For anyone who spots a suspicious patch of grass, Morris says a dash of cinnamon could be well worth experimenting with. And he really does mean a dash; the trick is, rather than heavily coating the lawn, just applying a very light dusting directly to affected areas.

Matt J Adams, founder and lead gardener at The Relentless Gardener, agrees that cinnamon can have a useful role in lawn care; indeed, if you have noticed ants or other unwanted insects gathering in a particular area, he recommends combining cinnamon with compost before applying it to the affected patch.

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What you will need

'If you're dealing with an area of lawn affected by ants or other insects, try mixing 1 to 5 tablespoons of cinnamon with 5 litres of compost (we recommend Westland's John Innes blend, £10.99 at Amazon) and sprinkling the mixture over the affected area,' he says. 'Coffee can also work well as a natural option for helping to discourage unwanted insects.'

The same approach can also be used when you're repairing bare patches or overseeding an existing lawn. 'Once you've spread your grass seed (GrowPure grass seed, £12.99 at Amazon is a great choice), mix 1–2 tablespoons of cinnamon with compost and spread it over the seeded area,' says Matt. 'This can help protect young seedlings as they begin to establish.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Basically, while cinnamon is a great addition to your lawn care arsenal, it shouldn't replace the basics. Regular mowing helps keep grass at a suitable height, while aeration can improve drainage and allow air and water to reach the roots. Scarification removes built-up thatch and moss, and feeding the lawn appropriately encourages strong and healthy growth.

'Put these measures together, and you'll have a denser, stronger lawn that's better able to withstand common problems,' says Matt. 'Cinnamon can be a useful addition in certain situations, but it's the overall care and condition of your lawn that makes the biggest difference.'

'A dusting of cinnamon might give your lawn a fighting chance if it is diseased, so it's worth a try!' adds Morris.

FAQs

Does cinnamon kill soil fungus? There is some evidence to suggest that cinnamon kills soil fungus. As such, 'a little ground cinnamon very lightly sprinkled on affected areas can be worth trying as a natural treatment and as an experiment.,' says Morris Hankinson, Managing Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. However, while cinnamon may be worth reaching for when a problem appears, but preventing lawn problems in the first place is still the best approach. Poor drainage, excessive moisture and a lack of airflow can all create conditions where fungal diseases are more likely to take hold. 'The best way to keep your lawn healthy is to ensure good drainage, avoid overwatering, improve air circulation and keep grass at an appropriate height for the time of year and weather conditions,' Morris points out.

Does cinnamon kill grubs in the lawn? Cinnamon, when used sparingly, can help to kill grubs in the lawn. Still, while Matt J Adams, founder and lead gardener at The Relentless Gardener recommends mixing 1 to 5 tablespoons of cinnamon with 5 litres of compost and using this on infected areas. That being said, he adds that a healthy lawn is naturally better equipped to withstand pests, disease and other common problems. As such, it is best to take a proactive approach throughout the year rather than waiting until problems become obvious. 'I would always recommend taking a proactive approach to lawn care. Giving your lawn the right care throughout the year – such as regular mowing, watering thoroughly where possible during prolonged dry spells, regular aeration and scarification, and using a suitable lawn fertiliser – will encourage strong, healthy growth and make it much more resilient to issues such as moss, disease and pests,' he says.

Better get sprinkling then, we guess! Just don't expect the spice rack to do all the work for you...