As we welcome sunshine back into our lives with the arrival of spring, everyone’s attention is turning to their garden. Furnishing it in time for al fresco season is priority number one. And B&Q customers have been going wild over the newly dropped GoodHome Atar rattan-effect outdoor corner sofa set – and that’s because it also turns into a daybed!

Year after year, B&Q has some of the best garden furniture on offer – and at budget-friendly prices, which is why it’s a go-to for many, myself included. And while last year, customers were swooning over the swivel rattan-effect garden furniture sets, this year, it seems to be all about this innovative £800 corner sofa/daybed.

GoodHome Atar Beige Rattan effect 5 Seater Corner Coffee set with Daybed £800 at B&Q

I have personally never come across a design quite like this – and I’ve seen it all when it comes to garden furniture ideas. But I’m fully on board with the clever mechanism that allows the daybed part to be neatly folded away underneath the sofa seat when not in use, and which can be pulled out when you want to lounge and relax in comfort.

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Even though it only just launched, the corner sofa set is already enjoying much popularity from customers with 50 units sold in the last two days (at the time of writing) and four 5-star reviews under its belt.

(Image credit: B&Q)

One reviewer wrote, ‘I am over the moon with it, such great quality and super comfy, really great value for money.’

The only thing that the reviewers warn about is the size of the product on arrival – apparently, it arrives part assembled and it’s very large. So much so that several customers weren’t able to fit it through the front door.

Another existing customer said, ‘Be careful with measurements as I was unable to get mine through the front door (products come part assembled). I had to use my neighbour’s side gate and lift it over their garden. The section with the daybed is one whole piece therefore use that as measurements to check if it will fit through your front door. Again it’s a cracking product.’

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I’m not always the biggest fan of faux rattan, at least not the traditional look of it. But this design’s take on faux rattan looks stylish and contemporary and even I wouldn’t mind having it in my garden (if I had one), especially since it comes with a built-in daybed! And it even comes with a coordinating coffee table.