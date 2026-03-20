Swivel chairs are coming for your garden this year as Next releases one of the most stylish rattan outdoor swivels I’ve seen
Forget hanging chairs – it’s all about the garden swivel chairs this year
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Finally, we have got ourselves some sunshine this week, at last! The return of the sun and overall warmer weather has me thinking about outdoor spaces a lot more and how to make them stylish. And while browsing Next’s new outdoor furniture arrivals, I came across a piece that caught my eye – the Next Alvor garden swivel chair.
Swivel chairs are coming for your garden this year as I predict they will be one of the biggest garden furniture trends. And this particular design is one of the best garden chairs I’ve seen in a while.
Last year, living room swivel chairs were trending, and I developed a little bit of an obsession with them – to the point that I tried 40 different swivel chairs from various brands and retailers in order to find the best one(s). Incidentally, I still really love the Next Otis swivel accent chair, which I sadly have no space for in my home, but I always recommend it because it looks super stylish and is reasonably priced.Article continues below
So it’s only fitting that my new garden swivel chair crush should come from Next, too. Featuring a rattan curved tub chair-style frame, the new style has a very sleek, modern design and is equipped with a seat cushion upholstered in showerproof cream boucle fabric designed for the outdoors.
‘Swivel chairs are real statement pieces in any outdoor space, and we do expect them to be a key garden furniture trend this year,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox, a homeware and furniture brand offering a range of garden swivel chairs, too.
‘We’ve definitely seen a noticeable increase in interest in swivel chairs within our outdoor ranges this season, and they are proving very popular with customers. They’re a great option for those who want a little relaxing movement from a seat, but with more stability and easier access than a hanging chair, which makes them appealing to a wide range of customers.’
And if you are into the outdoor swivel chair trend, here are a few best garden furniture alternatives to the Next style for you in case these work better for your garden and are more to your liking.
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High-end option
King Living doesn't only make some of the best sofas. The brand's outdoor furniture is just as great and the designers are very good at reimagining King Living's indoor designs for the outdoors, which includes the Aura swivel chair.
Mid-range option
Cox & Cox has a few different garden swivel chairs on offer as part of its collection, many of which can also be used indoors. But this one is my favourite because of the beautifully decorative pattern of the rattan structure.
Budget option
B&Q's Omalos garden furniture range was a sellout success last year - so naturally, the retailer brought it back this year, including this budget-friendly egg swivel chair.
Are you going to be adding a garden swivel chair to your outdoor space this year?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.