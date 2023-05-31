Where you can buy Stacey Solomon's kid-sized egg chair – we're a little obsessed

Stacey Solomon's youngest daughter, Rose, was spotted in a kid-sized egg chair during their family's first swim of the year – and we've scouted down where exactly to get this garden furniture staple if you were looking for a contemporary addition to your garden.

Just like us, Stacey Solomon isn't opposed to some well-deserved fun in the sun, and over the Bank Holiday weekend, the Loose Women star documented their antics at Pickle Cottage as they hit their backyard pool for the first time this year.

The kid-friendly rattan egg chair Stacey Solomon swears by

On Stacey's Instagram story, she photographed her youngest daughter, Rose, sitting in a rattan effect egg chair by the pool in the cutest little yellow towelling poncho after having a swim. In the image, her caption read: 'Time to get out. Rose isn't happy about it. 😂'

If you were keen on nabbing this garden chair for yourself or your own little ones, we've found it at B&Q for £150.

GoodHome Apolima Steel Grey Rattan Effect Kids Egg Chair | £150.00 at B&Q The Apolima egg chair gives your little one a special place of their own to sit in the garden. This contemporary design is great for adding style to your outdoor space.

It's only right to assume that Stacey is up to date with the latest garden trends, so to see her little one modelling an item of linear modern garden furniture that we've been seeing everywhere comes as no surprise.

We think it's a great family garden idea because get this, it's a mini egg chair to accompany your bigger ones. So when you're planning an outdoor garden party, you can have a space dedicated just to kids' entertainment.

(Image credit: B&Q)

If you want to get Stacey's poolside look for yourself, she had actually taken out the cushions that come with the chair leaving just the rattan body by itself – a decision we can only assume was made so the cushions wouldn't get wet when sat on after getting out of the pool.

Now, you can even make sure the little ones get their own 'big seat' at the family BBQ. If you ask me, that's a win-win for all parties.