Wilko is having a major garden furniture sale – here are our 5 top buys for under £100
Spruce up your garden without having to spend a fortune
One of our favourite budget-friendly stores, Wilko, has launched its big summer sale with up to 50% off across homeware, kitchens, outdoor living, and more – but what we've got our eye on are these sweet garden deals for under £100.
Trying to nab some of the best garden furniture this summer doesn't have to set you back hundreds, in fact, with these savings from Wilko, you don't even need to touch the £100 mark at all. Whether you're planning a staycation, hosting a garden party, or just after a good excuse to rejig and redecorate your outdoor living room, consider it fate that Wilko's summer sale has come around just at the right time.
- Shop Wilko's big summer sale – save up to 50% across 100s of products across garden, kitchen, home, and more
Wilko big summer sale – our top garden picks for under £100
You know there's nothing we enjoy more than a budget garden idea, and best believe these picks are definitely on our radar as exceptionally easy garden ideas to instantly spruce up any tired-looking outdoor space.
Here's what we think are the best garden furniture deals to shop from the Wilko sale – and if you see anything you like, act fast because it might not be around for long.
Charles Bentley Large Black Industrial Mirror |
was £139.00 now £99.00 at Wilko
We're loving how creative people have been getting with transforming their gardens using something as simple but effective as a garden mirror. If you've got a small garden and are looking to extend its boundaries seamlessly, this large mirror could be just the thing you need to create a tranquil hideaway and reflect your outdoor greenery.
Charles Bentley Folding Metal Bistro Set Orange |
was £120.00 now £96.00 at Wilko
We love a bistro set as much as the next person, but even more so if it's going for less than £100 (cue the cult Aldi rattan bistro set we've previously been obsessed over). This one comes in the cutest orangey pink to give your garden just the right amount of a pop of colour.
Royalcraft Ivory 2.5 Crank & Tilt Parasol Brushed Aluminium |
was £129.00 now £70.00 at Wilko
Don't get us wrong, we love the sun, but sometimes it can get a little too much – especially during its peak in the middle of the day. This classic and minimal-looking parasol is the perfect garden shade idea.
Yougarden Citrus Fruit Tree 6L Pot |
was £36.00 now £32.00 at Wilko
If you're looking to embrace full Italian Nonna Chic this summer and channel those Sicilian vibes, adding a little citrus fruit tree to your garden may very well be the way forward.
Charles Bentley Wrought Iron Coffee Table Sage Green |
was £90.00 now £64.00 at Wilko
Can we just take a moment to appreciate how gorgeous this garden table is? In case you weren't aware, we're pretty convinced that green is the new neutral, and this sage green is sure to be a stunning addition to any outdoor kitchen idea. Cue the alfresco dining!
If there's a common theme we've got going on here, it's that we're definitely leaning into those colourful garden vibes – because let's face it, life is too short to stick to neutral for absolutely everything – and for less than £100, these star buys are oh-so-tempting for your own outdoor spaces.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
The latest garden trend allows you to sleep under the stars - even when it's bucketing rain
Wanting to replicate the Eden Project at home? We've got you covered
By Holly Cockburn
-
Is a rotating pizza oven the secret to the perfect crust? We tried one at home to find out
Is a rotating base on a pizza oven really worth the hype? Find out in our Witt Rotante review
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
5 tips for keeping bugs out of your bedroom when sleeping with the window open
Let the heat out without letting the creepy crawlies in
By Jullia Joson