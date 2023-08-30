IKEA has just launched the perfect on-the-go workspace – and it's less than £20

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

IKEA has just launched a new portable desk organiser that's the perfect solution if you're in need of an on-the-go workspace at your fingertips. We think it's a neat IKEA hack if you want to switch things up within a home office and keep all your essentials in one place.

Given that the way we work has changed so drastically just in the past two to three years alone following the pandemic, it comes as no surprise that our workspaces are getting smaller, more compact, and now, portable (hats off to you, Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk).

Well, cult favourite, IKEA, has done it again by tapping into innovative working solutions with their own little portable workstation. And honestly? We're here for it.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA VATTENKAR desk organiser

IKEA's latest launch, the VATTENKAR desk organiser is a nifty little portable organiser that allows for ease when switching between workspaces, from your home to the office. Or, you can just simply keep it at your desk as extra home office storage for your go-to bits – not to mention, it'll help to spruce up an empty or tired-looking home office desk in need of some TLC.

The organiser measures 33x21x43cm. On one side, there is a high front and an elastic strap to keep your laptop in place – and on the other, a low front for smaller things.

(Image credit: IKEA)

VATTENKAR Desk Organiser £19 at IKEA A small and flexible storage solution that's perfect for small spaces, to be put on the desk, floor or in a cabinet. This desk organiser helps you gather all your work things in one place and easily move them from one workspace to another.

Even better yet, there's scope to personalise the portable desk organiser to really match your vibe, and make you feel happier in your workspace, which will ultimately boost your productivity.

The back panel of the desk organiser is essentially just a smaller counterpart of the cult SKADIS pegboard (a personal bedroom wall decor favourite of mine), so you can use or add compatible accessories from the same series like the SKADIS storage basket, clips, or containers to make the organiser more personal and practical for your needs.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA had just recently shared the new VATTENKAR desk organiser on their Instagram, to which it received a positive response from the public saying, 'This is SUCH a great idea,' with another saying 'I need this!'

We've got to say, we think it's a genius little invention. And now that it's out there in the world, we can even see this desk organiser being added to prospective university checklists nationwide as a uni room essential, on top of IKEA's student essentials box.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Not only do we think this could be great for those working office jobs, but we imagine it will also do the job of transporting your uni-goer's study essentials from their uni room to the library.

So, what do you think of this new IKEA launch? Do you think it's a flexible addition to a workspace, or perhaps leaning more towards gimmicky?

The ball's in your court.