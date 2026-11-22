Unless you built your home from scratch, you don't really have a say as to where your boiler is located. Sure, you could pay to relocate it, but that's not cheap and not everyone has a suitable alternative spot for it. And so many of us are left with bulky boilers on display in places we wish it wasn't.

However, if you're a fan of easy DIY projects, then there is an affordable solution. Jo Lemos, a DIYer and decorator who chronicles his projects on Instagram (@two.men.and.the.city), has shared his step-by-step guide to how he hid his utility room boiler.

'When we purchased our 1930s semi-detached in Manchester in 2019 the boiler cupboard was in the corner of the kitchen,' says Jo. 'It was big, unsightly, and dominated the space. The service cover was loose and a previous owner had attempted to tidy it slightly by putting a hatch in front of the pipes that come out of the top and bottom of the boiler. I knew this had to be hidden as I couldn't stand looking at it!

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

'We had briefly considered moving the location of the boiler but we didn’t want to pay the cost of replacing a boiler and had limited locations to move it to. We had decided to move our kitchen to another room and reuse the existing kitchen as a utility room and so we were quite happy to keep the boiler in there. So I started to look into a DIY approach.'

It's important you follow guidance on how much ventilation space needs to be left around a boiler (you can usually find this in your boiler manual) before you choose your option for hiding it, as well as considering access for a regular boiler service.

How I hid my boiler in an IKEA Metod cabinet

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Jo Lemos)

'Most modern boilers are now sized so they can fit inside the width of a standard kitchen cupboard and so I decided to fit ours inside a DIY kitchen cabinet,' explains Jo. 'I used an IKEA Metod cabinet as the rest of the utility room was built using their kitchen cabinet system and they are and affordable and quality option.

'The pipework at the top and bottom of the boiler is quite prominent and some of the brickwork was exposed so I went with the tall cupboard to cover it all.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is what I used:

1. I took accurate measurements

You may need to cut a cabinet to size to best fit your boiler. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Jo Lemos)

'I used the 60x37x200cm base cabinet which is slightly less deep than a normal cupboard but still enough room to house the boiler,' continues Jo. 'The cabinet was too tall for what I needed so I had to cut it down to size. IKEA has a lot of different cabinet sizes to choose from so hopefully you can buy one the correct sizes.

'If you are cutting the cabinet to fit I would recommend making it the size of one of their standard doors, it makes it much easier for fitting the door as the hinges will match up with the cabinet perfectly. I needed 135cm height to cover the boiler so I cut the cabinet 140cm which allowed me to use an Ikea standard 140x60cm door.'

2. I cut the cabinet to size and secured it

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Jo Lemos)

If you do need to cut your cabinet to size, make sure you double check your measurements before you cut, and think about how you will hide the cut edge.

'To ensure a clean cut without chipping the veneer I recommend applying masking tape to the section you are planning to cut,' advises Jo. 'Cutting the cabinet will leave you with a raw edge so make sure it is in a place you can’t see i.e. above the boiler out of line sight. I cut using a jigsaw and ensured it was square by clamping a straight piece of wood to the cabinet to guide my jigsaw. You can do this with a handsaw or circular saw as well.'

'If you are having to modify your cabinet like ours then consider how you are going to hang your cabinet to the wall. For us it was a little easier as there was a lot of pipework under the boiler and it was easier to install the new cabinet on top of the worktop held in place with some brackets.

'I secured it to the wall behind and to the cabinets right by attaching some construction timber to the wall and screwing the cabinet into the construction timber. The convenience of using the construction timber is that it could be installed in advance and meant I could level out the walls so that the cabinet was square.'

3. I fitted the door

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Jo Lemos)

'When the cabinet was in place I attached the IKEA Veddinge door in white. The doors are pretty easy to install as Ikea has a hinge system which ensures the doors are hung correctly.'

If you plan on using your new boiler cupboard for additional storage, make sure you avoid our boiler cupboard storage mistakes so you store things safely.

'I finally added a small brass handle to match the rest in the utility room,' finishes Jo. 'And, we love the results!'

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Jo Lemos)

How much did it cost?

Jo's boiler box in project cost around £143 in total, with the largest portion of that being for the cabinet and door.

Alternative cabinet options

Wilko Kitchen Kit Shaker Matt Sage Green Larder Cabinet Flatpack 600mm £265 at wilko.com If you have the space, you could leave the back and shelves off this larder cupboard for a seamless boiler cupboard. Wtc Kitchen Boiler Housing Unit Cabinet 900mm High 600mm Wide 450mm Deep White £99 at B&Q A specifically designed boiler housing is ideal if you don't have the tools or the confidence to cut a unit to size. Kitchen Kit Slab Supermatt White Boiler Housing Wall Kitchen Cabinet Flatpack 600mm £80.54 at Toolstation UK Toolstation also has a flatpack boiler housing with a clean, white design that you could paint to suit your decor scheme.