As Ideal Home's resident expert on all things cleaning, tidying, and organising, I'm going to let you in on a little secret: maintaining a spotless home is 50% hard work and 50% clever storage solutions.

And while I recommend everyone declutter high-priority areas of their home before Christmas, the reality is that I simply don't want to spend the run-up to the most wonderful time of the year running myself ragged to make my home look more presentable. You probably don't, either.

That's why I'm faking a clutter-free home with these handy storage solutions (that can even be used year-round!). They'll hide mess in plain sight, so I can spend more time enjoying the festivities and less time cleaning and tidying. It's a win-win situation.

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Who doesn't love having a helping hand over Christmas?

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