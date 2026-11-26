I’m faking a tidy home this Christmas with these clever clutter busters – they’ll maintain order in every room of the house
They’ll hide the mess even when I can’t be bothered to tidy
As Ideal Home's resident expert on all things cleaning, tidying, and organising, I'm going to let you in on a little secret: maintaining a spotless home is 50% hard work and 50% clever storage solutions.
And while I recommend everyone declutter high-priority areas of their home before Christmas, the reality is that I simply don't want to spend the run-up to the most wonderful time of the year running myself ragged to make my home look more presentable. You probably don't, either.
That's why I'm faking a clutter-free home with these handy storage solutions (that can even be used year-round!). They'll hide mess in plain sight, so I can spend more time enjoying the festivities and less time cleaning and tidying. It's a win-win situation.
I bought this shoe organiser last year, and I wouldn't stop raving about it. The compact, foldable design is perfect for keeping hallways clutter-free while hosting, which is why I'm going to add two more to my collection this year.
I've already bought a few organisers for my kitchen cupboards and fridge in prep of the big Christmas food shop, but my famous pavlova is going to require a lot of fruit - and this set will allow me to neatly stack them all on top of each other.
As I'll be cooking up a Christmas storm this year, I probably won't have space in my cupboards for all of my extra fruit and veg. But if I'm going to have them out on show on my kitchen worktops, I want them to look neat and tidy - and this storage basket will help with that.
My Christmas tree is up and my decorations are lit, and the ugly wires and extension leads are already ruining the jolly vibes. So, I'm snapping up a couple of these cable management boxes to keep everything tidy and out of the way over the festive period and beyond.
I've been after a storage stool for years, but have never really found one I liked. This one is a beauty, offering storage for blankets and anything else I fancy inside, while also offering extra seating if I pop it in the living room. But it'd look great in the bedroom, too!
Who doesn't love having a helping hand over Christmas?
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!