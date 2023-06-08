Saving for your dream kitchen? IKEA's summer sale is back with 15% off kitchen installations
Revamp your kitchen this summer for less
Enjoy savings on your next IKEA kitchen this summer, from kitchen decor to installations, because IKEA's summer sale is back and even better than ever.
IKEA kitchen hacks are the perfect way to elevate your classics and give them a more bespoke feel, and even help easily interchange them as kitchen trends come and go throughout the seasons – and now, the feat of achieving your dream kitchen without breaking the bank is more achievable than ever.
The Scandi flat-pack hero, IKEA, has announced the start of its summer sale, stockpiled full of incredible offers, allowing customers to save up to 60% across not only kitchen essentials, but general furniture, lighting, home appliances, home furnishing accessories, and more.
From bigger IKEA kitchen island hacks to smaller IKEA spice rack hacks, there's something out there for everyone to try if you're on a mission to personalise and bring something new to your kitchen ideas – and with huge savings to be had across kitchen appliances to sleek stainless-steel kitchenware and decor, how can we say no to these new budget kitchen ideas?
The BEJUBLAD Induction hob is now reduced from £499 to £299, sporting a clean design that's energy efficient, the perfect fit for any kitchen layout, no matter its size. If you were looking to improve your kitchen sink ideas, the BREDSJÖN sink bowl has also seen major reductions, now also priced at £299 compared to its usual £468 price point.
Additionally, IKEA is also selling some fun kitchen decor bits. The TÖMMERBY flatwoven rug, now only £49 down from £70, is an interesting way to decorate your kitchen and dining space, helping to zone areas in even the most modern kitchens.
TÖMMERBY Rug Flatwoven In/Outdoor, Dark Green/Off-White |
was £70 now £49.00 at IKEA
This versatile rug can be used in or outdoors to spruce up any space, and you can even turn it over for a reversed colour scheme.
IKEA is also offering 15% off kitchen installations when you order both in-store or online from Monday 19th June until Monday 31st July 2023, so it might be smart to time any kitchen renovations for then so you can kill two birds with one stone.
The IKEA summer sale is available to shop in stores and online until Sunday 9th July (and for some items, while stocks last), so if you've got your eyes on something, don't wait up as you might end up regretting it.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
