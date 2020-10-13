Amazon Prime Day Blueair air purifier deal

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This year, you can get up to 40% off air purifiers with Amazon’s Prime Day Deals. Ideal Home’s favourite air purifier for 2020 – the Blueair Pure 411 – is in a two day flash sale.

Did you know that the air inside your home is up to five times more polluted than the air outdoors? Dust, pollen, pet dander and particles from cooking all contaminate the air, which can be a serious problem if you have allergies or asthma.

Ideal Home’s Editor, Vanessa Richmond, bought one earlier this year. She says, ‘I’m kicking myself for missing this deal! I live in an area with high levels of air pollution and got my Blueair Pure 411 to help my elderly mum, who has breathing problems. I was so surprised by the difference it makes. You can feel it freshening the air. It’s one of those things you don’t know you need until you’ve got it.’

Blueair Pure 411 air purifier: was £129, now £89, Amazon



This air purifier combines electrostatic and mechanical filtering technology to clean the air five times per hour in a room up to 15 sq m in size. It’s so powerful, it can even remove airborne contaminants down to the size of viruses, VOCs and odours. With just one big button, it’s super-easy to operate and is light enough to pick up and move wherever you need it. It is Quiet Mark approved, so it won’t drown out the telly! Plus, at its lowest setting it is whisper-quiet enough to have in a bedroom at night, as it won’t disturb sleep. You can save £40 on the Blueair Pure 411 air purifier now at Amazon – but only for the next two days.

Our expert reviewer, Caramel Quin, said this of the Blueair Pure 411: ‘The Blueair 411’s test results were outstanding for its price and size. It removed 96-99% of particles in an hour, making it more effective than most of the competition, including models costing twice as much.’

Ideal Home’s Editor just loves it for its looks: ‘Most air purifiers look pretty clunky and industrial, but this one’s cute and doesn’t own the room. You can buy extra covers for it to match your room.’

