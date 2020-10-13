We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nobody wants to live with damp, in any room! Unfortunately it’s all too often an occurrence, but there are ways to beat it – such as investing in a simple dehumidifier. Speaking of investing, now is the ideal time to do so, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day dehumidifier deal.

Now is really the perfect time. As the weather gets colder and damper, we’re less inclined to open the windows. Plus, as we are forced to dry wet washing in doors, humidity becomes a big issue. But with a dehumidifier on standby, you can bid farewell to unsightly mould, black blotches and telltale flaking paint.

Amazon Prime Day dehumidifier deal

Pro Breeze 1500ml Dehumidifier: was £59.99, now £44.99



This 1500ml model is a ‘big brother’ version of the 500ml Pro Breeze model that stands on our reviewed Buyers Guide. We therefore consider it to be Ideal Home approved.

The brand new mini dehumidifier quickly and efficiently removes damp, mould and moisture from the air. Its compact size makes it ideal for use in small spaces such as your kitchen, garage, wardrobe or anywhere else prone to damp air. It utilises advanced peltier technology which makes it extremely energy efficient and whisper quiet too, allowing you to run it all day and night without any disturbance.

View Deal: Pro Breeze 1500ml Dehumidifier for Damp, Mould, Moisture in Home, was £59.99, now £44.99

One 5 star reviewer on Amazon for this size model writes, ’Excellent value for money, does what it says.’

Going on to say, ‘This ProBreeze dehumidifier product works extremely well. It definitely packs a lot of punch for its weight. The 1.5 litre condensate bowl is class-leading for the size. I do not have to empty the tank frequently. I have tested the auto shut-off function for a full water tank; it works. No concerns about water overflowing and spilling. It is rather quiet, yet super effective. This convincingly represents excellent value for money and will certainly disrupt the dehumidifier marketplace!’

A good testament to support our own four-star review of the more compact 500ml unit on our best dehumidifiers buying guide.

Here, our expert reviewer Luke Edwards explains, ‘To be clear, a dehumidifier takes moisture out of the home. It’s not to be confused with a humidifier, which adds moisture into dry environments. Something to be clear on when making your purchase as that mix up could be a real clanger!’

Check out the Amazon Prime Day dehumidifier deal here.

Seeing off damp and making a saving in the process? It’s a winning combination.