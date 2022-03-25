B&M garden furniture is back for Spring with prices starting from £30

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M garden furniture is back, chiming perfectly with the spring equinox this week that has brought with it blue skies and sunshine across the country. If you haven’t already, now couldn’t be a better time to head out into our gardens, terraces patios, and balconies to enjoy the weather.

B&M is currently going from strength to strength with some of the best garden furniture on the market at some pretty incredible prices. Earlier this year they launched the sellout B&M egg chair, now they have returned with classic sofa sets to on-trend string chairs. There is outdoor seating in store for everyone this year at every budget.

The variety retailer now attracts over 4 million customers through their doors a week. With so many happy shoppers to compete with you’ll need to act fast.

B&M Garden Furniture

The latest range by B&M includes everything from rattan bistro sets to a striking B&M Tiki bar. We’ll forgive you for feeling a little overwhelmed.

To help you fill your outdoor space with garden furniture ideas on a budget we’ve round up our favourite five pieces of B&M garden furniture that will be in store this spring.

Paradise Island Bistro Set

B&M’s Stores’ Island paradise range feels like you are living on a tropical island. Their chic bistro set incorporates natural curved rattan elements with on-trend black metal frames. This funky bistro set is the perfect pairing for some chic garden bar ideas. Finish the tropical style with colourful palm printed cushions and fresh accessories to evoke the feeling of tranquil shores.

Buy now: Island Paradise Armchair Bistro Set 3pc, £200, B&M Stores

Sorrento Rattan Effect Reversible corner sofa

Perfect for small patio ideas, the Sorrento rattan effect corner sofa can be arranged in both left and right positions. Creating an outdoor living room vibe, the smart linear design comes with a handy glass-covered coffee table. Priced at just £350, it is a great alternative if you missed the Aldi garden furniture drop in February.

Buy now: Sorrento Reversible Rattan Effect Corner Sofa Set 2pc, £350, B&M Stores

Dakota Hanging Chair

This dessert charm will bring a little boho-style to your garden patio, terrace or lawn. It’s perfect for a teen or someone who fancies a little alone time gently swaying in the sunshine with a good book.

It’s easy to hang from a tree or any sturdy overhang that can support your weight. You’ll be hard to find a piece so in style for just £30 elsewhere.

Buy now: Dakota Hanging Chair in grey, £30, B&M Stores

Seattle Premium 8pc Patio Set

It will be hard to find an eight-piece outdoor dining table and chair set at this price. And, it includes a matching sun parasol too! The lightweight aluminium frame is weather-resistant making it easy to transport and low-maintenance.

It comes with six chairs for large families which are foldable and easy to store. For those looking to transform an outdoor space on a budget there is an even cheaper, 6 pc Patio set available too.

Buy now: Seattle Premium 8pc Patio Set, £250, B&M Stores

Bali Rattan Effect Tete-a-Tete

Video Of The Week

The word Tete-a-Tete translates from French to mean ‘something that’s private between two people’. So popping one of these smart double seats somewhere with privacy by a garden fence will create an idyllic corner just for two. A tempered glass surface separating the seats acts as a tray for sharing refreshments.

Buy now: Bali Rattan Effect Tete a Tete, £160, B&M Stores

March is the start of peak garden furniture buying season so you better act fast before these buys fly off the shelves.