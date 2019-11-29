Black Friday is a great time to stock up on Christmas presents and it’s well-known that candles are a fail-safe when it comes to gifting. As to be expected, there’s a plethora of home fragrance discounts on the high street, but John Lewis has some deals worth taking note of.

The retailer is offering 20 per cent off leading brands such as Neom Organics, Rituals, Diptyque and more – with savings across candles, room sprays and diffusers.

Neom and home fragrance Black Friday deals at John Lewis

So whether you prefer sweet-smelling floral scents or more musky, masculine aromas – there’s something for everyone.

During the winter months, nothing beats snuggling up with a candle on in the background. There are plenty of waxy delights to get stuck into at John Lewis for Black Friday – including a variety of products from popular candle brand Neom.

The brand uses organic ingredients and pure essential oils to create their delightful natural products.

The Neom Organics London Tranquility Travel candle is on sale on the John Lewis website for, £12.80. It usually retails at £16.

The Neom Organics London Tranquility Travel candle is on sale on the John Lewis website for, £12.80. It usually retails at £16.

Likewise, the Happiness Standard Scented Candle has been reduced to £25.60 – down from £32.00.

If you prefer the long-lasting nature of a diffuser, the brand’s London Happiness Reed Diffuser has been reduced to £30.40, down from £38.

The Ritual of Happy Buddha Fragrance Sticks by Rituals are also on sale for £19.92, down from £24.90. The Ritual of Hammam Fragrance Sticks are also on sale for the same price, too and if the customer reviews are anything to go by, you won’t be left disappointed.

Buy now: Rituals The Ritual of Happy Buddha Fragrance Sticks, 230ml, now £19.92, John Lewis

Those who enjoy a room spray will also find some great bargains online.

Diptyque’s 34 Boulevard Saint Germain Room Spray has been reduced from £47 to £37.60. What’s more, Diptyque’s 150ml Baies Room Spray – which also retails at £47 – has been reduced to £37.60.

Buy now: Diptyque 34 Boulevard Saint Germain Room Spray, 100ml, now £37.60, John Lewis

One thing is for certain, if you snap up these deals, your house will be smelling incredible by Christmas time.