Don’t miss the Black Friday Le Creuset sale on Amazon

With up to 50 per cent off the classic cookware these are deals not to be missed

If you’re a fan of this iconic French brand you can cash in this Black Friday. We’ve been on the look out – Amazon are offering the best Le Creuset sale prices around!

With better than 50 per cent off key cast iron dishes, now is the prime time to bag yours.

Thanks to the Black Friday discount when buying best-selling Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Oval Casserole dish you can save £147.75!

The Le Creuset iconic cast-iron cookware is a highly desirable brand for kitchens everywhere, thanks to its superior cooking attributes. The cast iron distributes and retains heat evenly without hotspots to ensure that you get the best results each time; whether you’re simmering, baking or roasting.

Buy now: Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Oval Casserole, was £277.74, BLACK FRIDAY SALE PRICE £129.99, Amazon

Buying classic a cast-iron cookware set is an investment. It’s a big initial outlay, but Le Creuset dishes will stand the test of time! When you work out the cost per use there’s no quibbling the value of owning great cookware. Especially with winter now now, a casserole dish is invaluable.

Bag yourself another best-seller in the signature round casserole dish.

Buy now: Le Creuset Signature Round 24cm Casserole Dish, was £215 BLACK FRIDAY SALE PRICE £119.99, Amazon

Amazon are running the offer across a number of sized dishes, in a variety of colours.

We say go with a bold colour to inject personality to your cooking. Or choose a neutral colour for a more classic look. Playing it safe with neutral also means no matter what’s ‘on trend’, your dishes will always be in style.

Today is the day to finally snap up the dream Le Creuset set you’ve been hankering after.

Trust us, you will not regret buying these pans at the best price you can– we love ours, worth every penny!