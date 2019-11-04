Don't fall in to the trap of making the most common design mistakes when renovating a kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of most homes, the hub of activity morning, noon and night. It’s therefore imperative to get the design right, to make it time well spent.

When it comes to a kitchen renovation, there are a number of mistakes that are often overlooked throughout the process. With the high cost involved with kitchen renovations, it’s not something many can afford to get wrong.

The experts at Optiplan Kitchens have identified the five most common kitchen design mistakes we often make when planning this key room. Here they offer expertise on how best to avoid them…

Five most common kitchen design mistakes – how to avoid them

1. Miscalculating storage

‘One of the first steps towards designing and maintaining a kitchen is by forward-planning your storage arrangement. Storage is always about achieving a balance. By not using all the available space creates empty areas, that could ruin the aesthetic.’ On the other hand an overwhelming number of shelves can create a cramped space, so it’s all about balance.

‘Prevent this happening by making use of every available place, but be clever about it. Utilise space underneath units or creatively within drawers. Another storage hack that you may not think of is installing cabinets above the fridge.’

Clever integrated storage plays a crucial role in preventing visible clutter.

2. Lack of lighting

‘One of the key elements, not only in kitchen design, is good lighting. From setting the mood for dining areas to accentuating countertop areas, the choice of light makes a huge difference. Instead of placing harsh lighting everywhere, opt for warmer tones that create an ambient feeling – use dimmer switches for places where family and friends gather. For accent or task lighting in spaces used for cooking, we recommend cooler-toned bulbs for focal spotlights.’

3. Going over budget

‘This may be obvious, however, it is a common mistake on a lot of kitchen renovations. An easy way to avoid this is by creating an inventory list that includes both furniture and contents. Plan accordingly and allocate a space for every single thing, from spice jars to cutlery-separating drawers.’

Avoid temptation to keep adding to the list! A set, accurate budget from the beginning will keep you on track.

4. Neglecting ventilation

‘Kitchen ventilation is one of those less glamorous aspects, but crucial it’s not overlooked. Cooking delicious dishes can leave lingering smells throughout the home, effectively ruining the pleasant atmosphere. Invest in a proper ventilation system that is efficient at capturing impurities, circulates air and, overall, keeps your kitchen clean. Try not to go for inexpensive products that only recirculate the flow of air and use up lots of energy; there’s always a solution that keeps the noise levels and energy use to a minimum.’

5. Not asking for help

‘There’s no shame in getting some expert advice, especially when undertaking a massive project such as a kitchen renovation.’ So often a mistake we witness on Grand Designs.

‘Complicated wiring, plumbing or ventilation systems are not to be messed with unprofessionally. Plus, having a registered tradesperson to lend a helping hand can relieve the pressure of thinking about every single detail. Looking at the bigger picture, a smart investment at the beginning of the project can prove to be more cost-effective in comparison to an amateur take on such a complex task.’

Create the kitchen of your dream, avoiding these pitfalls.