We've talked to the experts to see who's hue in the world of paint trends for 2019

As we explore the latest paint trends for 2018, taking us into 2019, we look at how colour is set to transform our homes. A simple shade of paint on the walls plays a far more important role within our homes than we might think.

Speaking of trends: These are the key wallpaper trends set to dress walls this season

Our homes are our own personal sanctuary, a space where we want to feel safe, comforted and – above all else – happy. Given how colour can have an immense affect on our emotions, happiness and well-being, getting the colour scheme right has never been more key for creating a contented happy home.

Paint trends 2019

1. Brown tones of Spiced Honey

Revealed as Dulux’s Colour of the Year 2019, this deliciously caramel shade is set to spice things up this winter. Alongside fashion, where brown is the new black, it would appear that a touch of 1970s chic is back in style. Brown has not been in the mainstream for a while, but for those in the know it’s been bubbling away for a few seasons.

‘Just a spoonful of honey makes all the difference! Especially when you want to create a decorating scheme that’s soothing and welcoming’ says Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director for Dulux. ‘Spiced Honey is one of those colours that you don’t need a lot to make a difference. Use it to balance out rich vibrant shades that you love but feel a bit nervous using in a living room.’

As Dulux embrace a colour palette of natural earthy browns, honey and biscuit beige, it’s time to invite these warming shades into our homes with a splash of paint.

Style tip: ‘Try the perfect pairing of Spiced Honey with ‘Auburn Flame’ and ‘Love Letter’ from the new Love trend palette.’ suggests Marianne. ‘Use delicately rose tinted ‘Love Letter’ on the ceiling and bring it down the walls to picture rail height. Add a layer of Spiced Honey in a 20cm band over Auburn Flame which can be painted to the floor. With any rich colour, opt for a matt finish.’

2. Serene greens

Is green the grey? It’s everywhere in interiors right now. It’s synonymous with nature and calming qualities, which could explain it’s popularity for creating a contented home.

‘Green is quite simply luscious in the truest sense of the word’ exclaims David Mottershead, MD of Little Greene. ’From velvety dark greens to the light and uplifting tones, greens can be used all over the home and have a powerful, restorative quality. Used in home offices, green shades aid contemplation and deep thought.

‘As a general rule, use darker greens in shady rooms to emphasise their depth.’ Explains David. ‘Use cooler, paler greens in darker rooms for their light reflective qualities. Use grey-greens on woodwork for the ultimate in creating a heritage look.’

To sum up, a coat of rich green on walls can add depth and sophistication to any room.

Buy now: Jewel Beetle Absolute Matt Emulsion, £43.50 for 2.5L Little Greene at Designer Paint

3. The new true blue

Just last month Farrow & Ball launched nine glorious new paint colours, its first new colours launched since 2016. The stunning new hues range from an exotic pink and a deep red, to a sandy neutral and olive green but it’s the new blue that’s striking a cord with us. Is it the new navy of the paint world?

‘The quietly elegant blue feels wonderfully down to earth,’ says Charlie Cosby, Head of Creative at Farrow & Ball. ‘It can be used on anything from a kitchen island to an airy drawing room. The exact shade is rooted in a regency palette but is inspired by the cloth of everyday workwear made in the French city, Nimes. Like denim, its blue hue is ultimately fashionable and yet always feels timeless.’

Buy now: De Nimes No.299 Matt Emulsion, £45 for 2.5L, Farrow & Ball at B&Q

4. Washed muted tones

Crown has revealed its ‘Washed’ colour palette for autumn/winter 18. ‘We are embracing the natural beauty of weathered eroding surfaces, ‘ explains Justyna Korczynska from the Crown Design Studio. ‘The look takes inspiration from rich textures and soft tones layered and blending together’.

Style tip: ‘To create an ombré effect the first thing is to decide roughly where you want your colour divide to be,’ explains Judy Smith, Crown Colour Consultant. ‘Paint the top portion of your wall down beyond the colour divide point. It’s important to start at the top first, to avoid dripping on to the finished lower portion.’

‘Use small portions of masking tape to mark a horizontal line, to ensure that you keep your colour divide central. Where the two colours meet, use a slightly damp radiator roller to apply a thin, feathered dividing line to create the merging of the two colours.’

An ombré paint effect works best in rooms where you want to relax – living room, bathroom and bedroom. Due to the paint’s light and feathered look, it leaves a room feeling calm and soothing.

5. Avant-garde teal

There’s a lot of teal in the interiors world this season. Graham & Brown have embraced this glorious shade by naming ‘Tiru’ as ‘Colour Of the Year 2019’. This opulent shade has been especially popular thanks to the Eastern influence trend.

Paula Taylor, Colour & Trends Specialist at Graham & Brown tells us what determined this as the colour of choice for next year. ‘Every year the in-house design studio identify key design themes in the interiors industry and forecast future trends. The ‘Kabuki’ trend by Graham & Brown represents an oscillation between the serene and the theatrical. Tiru, the Colour of the Year 2019 is a bold teal tone. In the home it creates a luxe yet inviting atmosphere, inspiring a harmonious balance of flamboyant elements. The title Kabuki which refers to an elaborate form of Japanese dance drama’.

Buy now: Tiru Matt Emulsion Paint, £38 for 2.5L, Graham & Brown

6. Pinky nude neutrals

A nude wall colour can go a long way to creating a soft and warming interior space. The paint range by Rockett st George, launched last month, features many delicious shades of nude. A rich nude is the perfect neutral tone to compliment trendy darker hues.

‘ I’m really loving modern pink colours. I’ve just painted my living room with our Pink Broderie Colour’ explains Jane. ‘It’s a big transition from the dark wall colours I’m used to, but I really like the change and luckily so does my family!’

‘The Broderie shade is so inviting, warming and calming with a touch of modern glamour – perfect for the living room! I also think that the Broderie Wall Colour is the perfect colour choice for your bedrooms and bathrooms, promoting a sense of well-being and happiness in the home.’

Buy now: Broderie Exclusive Paint, £35 for 2.5L, Rockett st George

With so many gorgeous shades trending, there’s never been a better time to splash out on a new paint colour.