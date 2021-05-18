We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pale blue is having a moment right now, with more of us googling ‘blue kitchen’ over the past month. It’s really no wonder, as the soothing tones we associate with the seaside make the perfect backdrop to our busy lives.

Blue also compliments neutrals and greys beautifully, making it a good way to introduce more colour into your schemes. Plus, the retro feel of some blues speaks to a bigger trend towards all things nostalgic.

We know we’d much rather go for Wedgewood blue than 70s orange…

Blue kitchen trend

‘Making a decision about which colours to use in the kitchen is never simple,’ says Lara Hughes, a Kitchen Designer at Neptune Bury St. Edmunds. There are many decisions to be made, from flooring to cabinetry and hardware.

But, Lara comments that their seasonal colour Flax Blue (pictured) has become ever popular. ‘Using one colour throughout creates serenity, and simplifies your scheme,’ she says.

‘Sometimes too many colours can switch your focus from one shade to the next.’

We love how Flax Blue looks against greys, whites and wood tones. It reminds us a little of the regency era interiors of Bridgerton, while remaining very liveable.

Interiors expert and famous neutrals-lover Kelly Hoppen recently extolled the virtues of blue on an Instagram live Q&A. When asked if it’s too bold a colour for any room other than the bathroom, she said that it absolutely isn’t.

She revealed that she loves vintage blue due to the fact can be paired with grey and linen.

If you’re feeling inspired, our guide on how to paint kitchen cabinets will help you get a seamless finish. Plus, if you don’t have much space to play with, head over to our small kitchen ideas piece.

I’m currently planning a blue makeover in the bedroom, with some fresh new curtains, bedsheets and cushions. After all, experts say you’ll sleep better in a blue bedroom…

If you’re planning (or dreaming of) a kitchen reno, don’t forget to consider this unassuming hue.