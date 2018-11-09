Get the simple country look with these five key buys

It's our latest guide to timeless style with Very

Of all the styles you might choose for a living room, country undoubtedly has the most longevity. But that’s not to say it doesn’t need a little update now and again! And that’s where we come in. Or rather, the new furniture and accessories collection from the Ideal Home collection at Very.

We’ve picked pieces that give this classic, comfortable look a modern Scandi twist. And everything here is available for delivery before Christmas – sofa included. So if you’re looking to get your living room ready for the big day, you still have time.

1. The sofa

You’ll never regret buying a clean-lined grey sofa like this – the colour and style can sit in any room scheme. Plus, those squidgy cushions will supply just the right amount of balance and support when you’re having a snooze post-Christmas lunch. Grey not your thing? it also comes in a pretty blush pink.

Buy now: Ideal Home New Camden 3 Seater Fabric Sofa in Silver, £649, Very

2. The sideboard

Mid-century-style sideboards are so simple, so versatile and so useful. We particularly like this one because of its mix of storage – there are two cupboards for larger items – like books, plates or board games, and three drawers for smaller knick-knacks.

Buy now: Ideal Home Monty Retro Large Sideboard, £149, Very

3. The TV unit

Let’s be honest. As much as we’d like to think it’s the tree or the turkey, it’s the telly that’s going to be the main focus of your Christmas for at least one member of your household. So you may as well make sure it looks the part with a smart new TV bench.

Our oak-effect Monty can handle TVs of up to 65 inches, so he’s big enough for most family-sized sets.

Buy now: Ideal Home Monty Retro TV Unit, £79, Very

4. The lamp

We’re very proud of this lamp, designed especially for the Very collection. Its imperfect ombre finish in soothing green suits a country scheme down to a tee, and is a clever way to add a little colour while skill being in keeping with that soft country vibe.

Buy now: Ideal Home Ombre Glaze Ceramic Table Lamp, £39.99, Very

The coffee table

Not only is this large coffee table an absolute bargain, it’s also an out-of-the-box way to brighten up a dark living room, thanks to its white top.

Buy now: Ideal Home Round Coffee Table, £79, Very

