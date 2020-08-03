We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Don’t we all turn to social media for interiors inspiration? And why not, it’s a real treasure trove of inspiration to see how others are dressing and decorating their homes. The power of the hashtag gives you the best way to find exactly what you’re looking for.

And just what are we most looking for right now? Home furnishings retailer Terrys Fabrics, using Instagram hashtag data, reveals the top 10 home interior trends currently trending.

From paint colours to sofa styles, this is what you’re most likely to see trending right now on Instagram.

More from social media: Instagram is raving about this genius hack to get rid of paint stains

Top 10 home interior trends on Instagram

1.Bay windows

#Baywindow has been mentioned a staggering 228,333 times to date! No doubt influenced by a rise in period property renovations, bay windows are having a real moment. A beautiful feature but notoriously difficult to style, it’s no wonder so many look for inspiration elsewhere.

‘Bay windows are a particularly sought-after design element thanks to their ability to both inject light into a space, whilst also acting as an interesting architectural element. Made to measure blinds are the most regular accompaniment, look for neutral shades and subtle patterns for a modern take on a classic window space.’

2. Rattan furniture

It’s the furniture material du jour, with everyone from top designed to high street heroes, embracing this nostalgic 70s’ furniture style. #Rattanfurniture has been mentioned 177,929 times, as stylish homeowners share their effortlessly chic, bohemian style textured weaves in the form of storage solutions, bed heads and dining furniture.

3. Bar carts

With recent times meaning we’re staying in, it’s no surprise that one of the biggest interior trends for 2020 is the home bar. This popular hashtag has been toasted a whopping 158,421 times to date, cementing the bar cart THE must-have accessory for entertaining right now. As well as looking uber stylish, the humble bar cart is practical for all your home serving needs.

4. Marble tables

Marble and marble-effect materials have been a long-term design element for creating a glam aesthetic. Originally popular in both kitchen and bathrooms, now the luxury-look material is making waves in the furniture sector. Being mentioned 146,858 times on the platform #Marbletable is the most on-trend furniture choice right now. A marble table provides a perfect alternative to its wooden counterparts.

5. Antique rugs

It’s not all about modern design, as we see #Antiquerug mentioned 87,922 times! Home interior trends have been swaying towards the popularity of artisan, handmade piece s to treasure – with an antique rug being a prime example of such a design.

‘Many homeowners are looking for reclaimed styles to add personality to their homes, so it’s little wonder that these classic beauties are gaining in such popularity. For the ultimate in chic living, layer rugs with rustic furniture and modern accessories for a juxtaposed style.’

6. Velvet sofas

It’s as if no other upholstery fabric exists right now – velvet is the choice! With 57,805 mentions on the social media platform, velvet sofas are yet another interiors staple that is on the rise in 2020. These days you can’t swipe past a few images without seeing a plush sofa on Instagram, with luxurious velvet materials providing a touch of glamour to living rooms galore. To add to an extra wow factor the newest trend seems to be plumping for velvet sofas in striking colours – such as Burnt Orange or Emerald Green. ‘For a classic look, stick to neutral shades of grey and blush colour palettes.’

7. Gold hardware

Accents of gold and brass are making waves in home interiors – a kitchen trend set to become an even stronger throughout 2021. Gold hardware is certifiably taking over from its modern-age chrome counterparts, with a huge 46,123 #Goldhardware mentions across the social platform. Particularly prominent in kitchens and bathrooms, gold taps, light fittings, door handles and knobs are all hugely popular. Providing a stylish finish for any decor choice.

8. Green interiors

The resurgence for this comforting, reassuring shade for decorating our homes is bigger than ever right now. With with “Green Interiors” hashtagged just over 24,208 on Instagram alone. The trend helped hugely by the Dulux colour of the year 2020 be named as Tranquil Dawn.

We love this versatile shade, inspired by nature, which can be used to create inviting and welcoming spaces for any room. Read more: Green living room ideas – redecorate with the colour of the season

9. Pink interiors

#Pinkinteriors pretty pink everywhere. From Millennial to Powder, new-generation pink is a huge home and interiors trend – which looks set to last the test of time. There is little doubt that millennial pink has soared in popularity, you only have to take a brief look at any of the 16,205 Instagram posts to find they’re all awash with delicate tones of blush and rose. We’re seeing this delicious shade being embraced in bathrooms, living rooms and even kitchens.

10. Blue interiors

Video Of The Week

Every year the design elite look to the authority of Pantone for guidance of the hot new colour for the coming year. For 2020 Pantone Classic Blue is the shade of choice. Described as ‘instilling calm, confidence, and connection’, the blue shade has soared in popularity. With searches for everything from blue kitchens to blue furniture increasing greatly.

The house-proud Instagram elite have been proudly sharing their blue interiors, with over 10,931 tags of blue interiors – it’s clear blue interiors are on the up.

Which of the top ten decorating trends do you have in your home?