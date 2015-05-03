Small children’s room ideas

10 images

Small children’s rooms can be a challenge when it comes to decorating, but, with a little bit of inspiration, it can be easy – and inexpensive – to turn them into fun, attractive and organised spaces.

Whether you are looking for girls’ bedroom ideas or boys’ bedroom ideas, start with the must-haves and work from there – essentially bed and storage. A traditional single bed will just about squeeze – wall to wall – into a 6ft-square room, but leaves room for little else. In this situation, and depending on the age of your child, it may be worth considering a toddler bed – mattresses are 140 x 70cm – to free up a little extra floor space and just make the room feel a bit bigger.

Look for beds with built-in storage that can be accessed without having to pull out drawers or under-bed storage systems. Many divan bases feature sliding panels for easy accessibility that allow you to have a bedside table next to the bed. Alternatively, go for a bedstead, but one that is high enough to stash small storage boxes underneath.

Mid and high-sleeper beds make maximum use of floor space by raising the mattress level and incorporating, drawers, shelves, chairs, desks and even additional beds underneath. Sleeper beds can be great choices for accommodating sleepovers, while traditional bunk beds are the perfect space-saver if you have a small room shared permanently by two children.

Small children’s rooms will always benefit from built-in storage because it will make the most of every inch. But if you prefer freestanding furniture, look for dual-purpose pieces, such as a wardrobe that also features drawers. Children’s clothes don’t require full-length hanging space anyway so a half-wardrobe, half-drawer option can be a real winner in a small room. Always measure carefully when ordering furniture and hunt down a piece that matches your measurements as closely as possible.

In a compact space, make the most of walls for storage. Wall-hung shelves or units will not take up floor space. Open shelves will keep everything within easy reach and will make tidying a quick and easy task. But if you prefer a more streamlined look, incorporate wall cabinets so you can store toys and other bedroom paraphernalia behind closed doors. Look for shelves that feature hooks or peg rails for a little additional hanging space.

Awkwardly shaped rooms can be tricky to decorate. Make use of alcoves by choosing furniture or storage that can slot neatly into the space – think about going bespoke if you are struggling to find something that fits. Utilise those areas under low ceilings in an eaves-space bedroom by earmarking them for storage. Bedside tables, fitted drawer or even hanging space can be incorporated under the eaves with a bit of careful planning, leaving any full-height space for the bed.

If you lack the space to squeeze even a tiny desk into a corner, consider a hinged tabletop that can be raised for homework and lowered again flush with the wall when not in use.

Small children’s rooms can benefit from a carefully balanced colour scheme. It pays to keep a compact space white, but this doesn’t mean colour and pattern can’t be used to add fun and character. Window treatments and bedding are the perfect vehicles for colourful scenes and patterns and will bring bed and blinds or curtains into sharp relief in a white room. Add scatter cushions and rugs to increase the impact. Or knock colour back to a few key accessories, such as table lamps or wall art for a more controlled scheme.