Don’t miss Aldi’s dreamy coastal themed Specialbuys- on sale tomorrow!

Looking to give your home a coastal makeover without breaking the bank? Thanks to Aldi's new Coastal Home range you can really push the boat out this summer

As we head into the balmy days of summer the charm of coastal living becomes more appealing than ever. The latest Specialbuys launch can help you to live the dream, with a fabulous collection of nautical themed furniture pieces and accessories to furnish bathrooms, bedrooms and living rooms.

The different ranges are being launched over the coming weeks with the first being the bathroom collection, available online and in stores tomorrow 1st June! As you can see from our sneak peek preview below, it has everything you could need to create a serene seaside feel in your home.

The stand out piece for us has to be the bargain Coastal White Bathroom Tallboy that is only £49.99 – that’s a whole lot of beauty for your buck! Keeping toiletries and towels fashionably tidy has never been so easy, and on that note check out the smart Coastal Linen Bin, £24.99.

MPU 01 Desktop

Aldi’s corporate buyer, Tony Baines says of the new range, ‘We know that home refreshes can be expensive, so with the coastal trend set to rise in popularity this summer, we’ve launched our coastal interiors ranges to help people revamp their homes at a fraction of the price.’

If you love the on-trend beach-chic look be sure to check out our Coastal decorating ideas.

He goes on to say how accessible the new range is for every style of home, ‘Whether they live by the sea in the city, we have got everything including furniture, accessories and furnishings so shoppers can give a nod to nautical without compromising on quality or style’

Ahoy there fabulous shower curtain!! This maritime print is the perfect mix of playful and sophisticated thanks to its nautical motifs mixed with classic stripes. The addition of this simple Shower Curtain could transform your entire bathroom in an instant, for just £4.99.

MPU 02

The new range also features a collection of accessories in soothing aquamarine hues, from Coastal Towels, starting from £2.99 to matching a Bath Mat Set, £6.99. (seen below)

The furniture offering continues with a matching Coastal Mirrored Cabinet, £29.99 and Coastal Bathroom Cupboard, £29.99. The clean, white furniture set is ideal to add a simple yet stylish storage solution with a nod to breezy beach living.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next instalment, the bedroom range is one not to be missed – 400 thread count sheets are coming folks!! Watch this space….