Claybrook. Remember the name and where you heard it first, because we're calling it...it's THE next big name for tiles

Do you believe in love at first sight? We do, with tiles that is! The new Claybrook preview arrived at HQ yesterday and we instantly knew, it was love!

The debut collection of stunning wall and floor tiles comes from a team of creatives, who by their own admission ‘are in love with timeless forms and well-crafted materials’. Hot off the press, we happen to know that one of the talented team involved with this new brand used to work for none other than Fired Earth #justsaying.

There are 26 fabulous new designs featured in Claybrook’s debut collection. Here’s a small edit of some favourites, to wet your appetite…

Brand new tile collection…

It was this very design that we fell in love with. Geometrics and pink, what more could you ask for? The soft Blush colourway is a great choice for interiors right now with the delicious grapefruit shade of ‘Millennial pink’ being on-trend. The design is also available in Fogg, Teal and Jade

Buy now: Confiserie, £79.86 sq , Claybrook

Green tiles are a HUGE rising trend. These glazed ceramic metro tiles are simply stunning. The dark green, named ‘Penn Station’ is our favourite – very Ministry of Magic, for all the Harry potter fans out there! This classic tile design is also available in a variety of neutrals and soft blues.

Buy now: Metro Deco Tiles, £44.35 sq m, Claybrook

This unapologetic modern design is perfect for tiling kitchens and bathrooms alike. The simple pattern is available in beautifully desaturated green, grey and blue tones. Create stripes or chevron walls with the versatile pattern.

Buy now: Semaphore Tiles, £39 sq m, Claybrook

Buy now: Navajo Tiles, from £8.30 per tile, Claybrook

The Osaka design is the perfect border tile to break up plain tiles. The stylized chrysanthemum pattern adds interest to walls without having to introduce colour.

Buy now: Osaka Tiles, from £64.95 sq m, Claybrook

Add a soft graphic feel to walls with the Cannes Esmee design. These stunning tiles are made by hand.

Lay fashionable flooring with the brooding ‘Villandry’ shade of the Chateau design.

Buy now: Chateau Tiles, from £59.97 sq m, Claybrook

Which of the affordable ‘Boutique’ tile design is your favourite?