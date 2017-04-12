An end to IKEA fights? This puppy in a cup may be the answer

Heading to IKEA this bank holiday weekend? The ingenious suggestions on this 'Relationship Saving Station' might help you make it to the meatballs without fighting…

Strolling through the Market Hall, surrounded by hundreds of other shoppers eager to get their hands on some Scandi bargains, things are bound to get heated between you and your loved one.

Hungry for meatballs and sick of storage solutions, you will disagree with your partner/mother/child on which bookshelf to buy or who’s forgotten to bring the tape measure, and chaos will descend.

Instead of bursting into tears and tantrums and storming out of the store, why not take your anger out on a tiny horse, or blow bubbles to relieve your stress?

These excellent ideas were thought up by comedian Obvious Plant, who installed a ‘Relationship Saving Station’ in one IKEA store to help shoppers who are on the brink of pulling each other’s hair out.

The poster reads: ‘Shopping can be stressful. Here are 5 quick ways to ease tension with a loved one’.

The suggestions include shouting at a toy horse:

Telling Elsa from Frozen your woes:

Wearing stupid hats:

Blowing your troubles away:

Or our personal favourite, gazing at a tiny dog in a cup:

How could you possibly stay mad?

The post has been ‘liked’ thousands of times on Facebook, while fans have called the idea ‘genius’, ‘brilliant’, and ‘awesome’!

One fan commented: ‘I think these should be implemented in all IKEA stores!’

Another wrote: ‘This is actually a very healthy way of resolving fights! Why scream at each other when you can wear stupid hats and scream at tiny horses TOGETHER?’

Another fan commented: ‘Now all we need is a take home kit!’

One fan said the ideas should be given IKEA-style names, suggesting ‘Yellähors’.

If you’re heading to an IKEA this bank holiday weekend, think happy thoughts of the meatballs awaiting you, and keep an eye out for a Relationship Saving Station in your store.

In case you can’t find one, you could even take your own props for when things (inevitably) start to get heated.

Photos from Obvious Plant