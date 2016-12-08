The colour experts over at Pantone have spoken, and this coming spring's key colour is... Greenery. A 'fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring when nature's greens revive, restore and renew'

Every year, Pantone predicts the colour set to make the biggest splash in the world of design – in both home interiors and fashion.

To decide the colours of the year, Pantone colourists take into account influences in the worlds of entertainment, new art, fashion, design, travel destinations, and even look at current socio-economic conditions.

Which has filtered down to this fresh, acidic green – Greenery 15-0343, to give it its full name.

Last year Pantone broke with tradition and chose two Colours of the Year – Serenity and Rose Quartz, showing the need for peace and harmony in a chaotic world.

This year, the colour represents the ongoing mindfulness trend, environmental issues and the threat of global warming, and the undeniable political turmoil of Brexit and Trump.

On the other end of the spectrum, it’s also a nod to hipster food faves kale, seaweed and smashed avocado – rarely missing from the modern brunch menu.

Pantone’s executive director Leatrice Eiseman says: “Greenery symbolises the reconnection we seek with nature, one another and a larger purpose.

“The tangy yellow-green speaks to our desire to express, explore, experiment and reinvent, imparting a sense of buoyancy.”

Greenery was picked as the Colour of the Year from Pantone’s 10 new tones, released earlier this year: