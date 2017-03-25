One living room three ways: how to create on-trend styles for your living room this season

Three inspirational ways to create vintage, rustic and Scandi chic style in your home





Is your living room looking a bit drab? Start with these key pieces:

Pastel-pop Scandi chic

Surrounded by simple mid-century and contemporary pieces, this classic sofa is the comfy star of the show. The fresh colours keep it current and are easy to switch up should you fancy a different palette. Wallpaper offcuts and samples can take a cube unit from basic to bespoke. Factor in coffee table storage. Add baskets to stow less-than-pretty stuff for a neat and tidy finish.

Get the look

Buy now: Wall paint, Gingham Claypaint, £36 for 2.5l, Earthborn

Buy now: Rug, Kashba Jewels rug, £259, Woven

Buy now: Armchair, Momo armchair, £250, Habitat

Buy now: Sideboard, Logan sideboard, £375, Next

Vintage country style

Follow up the sofa’s traditional styling with a formal country-house look. A blowsy floral wallpaper and smart painted tables will give you a timeless scheme that’s a subtle take on classic Provençal style. Use fresh apple accents to stop pinks and lilacs looking too sugary sweet. Opt for chateau-chic side tables. The sexy curves and pretty detailing will add elegance to any room.

Get the look

Buy now: Wallpaper, Giselle 214089 wallpaper, £64 per roll, Sanderson at Wallpaperdirect

Buy now: Rug, Lewes rug in Duck Egg, from £190, Laura Ashley

Buy now: Coffee table, Medium Empire coffee table, £469, Scumble Goosie

Buy now: Console table, Empire console table, £469, Scumble Goosie

Rustic industrial

The sofa might be trad-smart, but the look can be laid-back if you team it with a tough, metal-effect wallpaper and industrial-style tables. Add typographical details to give the room a chatty vibe. Made-to-fit storage boxes can hide toys, games and other potential clutter. Layer a rug on carpet for extra softness for a little knees if this room’s a play space, plus a great trick for zoning a multipurpose room.

Get the look

Buy now: Wallpaper, Metal Plate wallpaper, £29.95 per roll, Galerie range at Wallpaperdirect

Buy now: Rug, Elliot rug, (L200 x W140cm), £209, Woven

Buy now: Coffee table, Sunshine coffee table, £525, Loaf

Buy now: Sideboard, Nickel sideboard, £795, Loaf

What do you think of these three looks?