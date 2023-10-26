Argos have slashed prices on some of their best lighting – including Habitat, Philips and BHS

Don't panic – Argos lighting deals have hit the website, and there's no better time considering the clocks are going back and darker days are here to stay

The retailer knows how to lure us into snapping us a bargain and it's fair to say they've done it again, by offering up to 1/3 off lighting from selected Argos own brand and Habitat lighting, as well as 25% off selected BHS and Philips lighting products.

Joining the insanely good Argos furniture sale they've got running, the lighting deals are impressive, not just because of the price points, but because of the sheer number and styles of items they're including.

Shop the full Argos sales, or read on to discover our top picks from the lighting deals

The sale encompasses both indoor and outdoor lighting, and there are designs to suit both rustic and modern spaces, as well as covering lights for tables, floors and ceilings. We're fairly confident there'll be something in the sale that suits your needs.

What to shop

Argos lighting deals – our top picks

To help make sure you're not missing any gems from the Argos lighting deals selection, we've chosen our favourite products that have a delightful discount to boot.

Best Argos lighting deals

FAQs

How long are the Argos lighting deals on for? The current sale Argos has on their lighting is slated to run for XXX, having begun on XXX and due to end on XXX, so if one catches your eye, then it's well worth making your move quickly.

What else is included in the Argos sale? As well as the Argos lighting deals, the brand has a deals on sofas, offering an extra 20% off at the moment. Plus, you can find the likes of sideboards, coffee tables, storage and more in their living room furniture sale.

If you need to 'Girl Math' your purchase, we'll leave you with this: if the clocks going back, causing darker days doesn't allow you to indulge in more ways to lighten your life, then what does?!