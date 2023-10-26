Argos have slashed prices on some of their best lighting – including Habitat, Philips and BHS
We've selected our top picks to help make your decision easier
Don't panic – Argos lighting deals have hit the website, and there's no better time considering the clocks are going back and darker days are here to stay
The retailer knows how to lure us into snapping us a bargain and it's fair to say they've done it again, by offering up to 1/3 off lighting from selected Argos own brand and Habitat lighting, as well as 25% off selected BHS and Philips lighting products.
Joining the insanely good Argos furniture sale they've got running, the lighting deals are impressive, not just because of the price points, but because of the sheer number and styles of items they're including.
- Shop the full Argos sales, or read on to discover our top picks from the lighting deals
The sale encompasses both indoor and outdoor lighting, and there are designs to suit both rustic and modern spaces, as well as covering lights for tables, floors and ceilings. We're fairly confident there'll be something in the sale that suits your needs.
What to shop
- Shop Argos table lamp deals
- Shop Argos floor lamp deals
- Shop Argos ceiling lighting deals
- Shop Argos kids lighting deals
- Shop Argos light shade deals
- Shop Argos outdoor lighting deals
Argos lighting deals – our top picks
To help make sure you're not missing any gems from the Argos lighting deals selection, we've chosen our favourite products that have a delightful discount to boot.
Best Argos lighting deals
This light is the perfect mix of laid back and contemporary – the light is diffused beautifully through the rattan, casting a warm glow. Plus, it has a dimmer switch so it's ideal for accent lighting in a living room or to help switch off in the evening
The trend of forest creatures adorning homeware is going nowhere fast, so this rustic fox lamp is hitting the mark. With a warm, metallic finish this will add depth to a space as well as, of course, bringing a smile to your face
We are all about touch lamps over here at Ideal Home, thanks to their ease of use. This nifty pair with flint grey shades and chrome bases have three levels of brightness and are the perfect addition to your beside tables
This versatile light works beautifully in just about any space, and the on-trend mustard colour will ad that pop of brightness to dark corners, even when switched on. The wide brim ensures a useful pool of light in the room, too
This statement style was made for a contemporary home, with its modern globes and cool terrazzo-esque base. It's a seriously aesthetic piece, which makes it an easy way to make your space look more expensive (without the price tag)
Perfectly lighting our favourite sofas is a cinch if you look to arched floor lamps, like this boho-meets-city option. Pair with wither a rattan or black metal table lamp at the other end of the sofa to create a considered asymmetric balance
Ok, so this has to be the cutest thing ever, and we kind of want it for ourselves...but anyway. This sweet shade will add personality to a child's bedroom or playroom without you having to lean in to a full theme
This metal shade offers meets covered and exposed bulbs midway with its metal grid. We also adore the touch of the chain around the cord. The style is great for kitchens or even bathrooms, for the modern nautical style
FAQs
How long are the Argos lighting deals on for?
The current sale Argos has on their lighting is slated to run for XXX, having begun on XXX and due to end on XXX, so if one catches your eye, then it's well worth making your move quickly.
What else is included in the Argos sale?
As well as the Argos lighting deals, the brand has a deals on sofas, offering an extra 20% off at the moment. Plus, you can find the likes of sideboards, coffee tables, storage and more in their living room furniture sale.
If you need to 'Girl Math' your purchase, we'll leave you with this: if the clocks going back, causing darker days doesn't allow you to indulge in more ways to lighten your life, then what does?!
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Assistant Editor for Ideal Home.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.
