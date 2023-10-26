Argos have slashed prices on some of their best lighting – including Habitat, Philips and BHS

Don't panic – Argos lighting deals have hit the website, and there's no better time considering the clocks are going back and darker days are here to stay

The retailer knows how to lure us into snapping us a bargain and it's fair to say they've done it again, by offering up to 1/3 off lighting from selected Argos own brand and Habitat lighting, as well as 25% off selected BHS and Philips lighting products. 

Joining the insanely good Argos furniture sale they've got running, the lighting deals are impressive, not just because of the price points, but because of the sheer number and styles of items they're including.

The sale encompasses both indoor and outdoor lighting, and there are designs to suit both rustic and modern spaces, as well as covering lights for tables, floors and ceilings. We're fairly confident there'll be something in the sale that suits your needs.

What to shop

Argos lighting deals – our top picks

To help make sure you're not missing any gems from the Argos lighting deals selection, we've chosen our favourite products that have a delightful discount to boot.

Best Argos lighting deals

Argos Sirit table lamp
Sirit Table Lamp

This light is the perfect mix of laid back and contemporary – the light is diffused beautifully through the rattan, casting a warm glow. Plus, it has a dimmer switch so it's ideal for accent lighting in a living room or to help switch off in the evening

Argos Fox table lamp
Fox Table Lamp

The trend of forest creatures adorning homeware is going nowhere fast, so this rustic fox lamp is hitting the mark. With a warm, metallic finish this will add depth to a space as well as, of course, bringing a smile to your face

Pair of Argos Touch table lamps
Touch Table Lamps

We are all about touch lamps over here at Ideal Home, thanks to their ease of use. This nifty pair with flint grey shades and chrome bases have three levels of brightness and are the perfect addition to your beside tables

Mustard Habitat Benson floor lamp
Benson Floor Lamp

This versatile light works beautifully in just about any space, and the on-trend mustard colour will ad that pop of brightness to dark corners, even when switched on. The wide brim ensures a useful pool of light in the room, too

BHS Fleur 3 Light floor lamp
Fleur 3 Light Floor Lamp

This statement style was made for a contemporary home, with its modern globes and cool terrazzo-esque base. It's a seriously aesthetic piece, which makes it an easy way to make your space look more expensive (without the price tag)

Habitat Rattan Arc Floor Lamp
Rattan Arc Floor Lamp

Perfectly lighting our favourite sofas is a cinch if you look to arched floor lamps, like this boho-meets-city option. Pair with wither a rattan or black metal table lamp at the other end of the sofa to create a considered asymmetric balance

Argos Kids Bear Paper Shade
Kids Bear Paper Shade

Ok, so this has to be the cutest thing ever, and we kind of want it for ourselves...but anyway. This sweet shade will add personality to a child's bedroom or playroom without you having to lean in to a full theme

Habitat Pixie Pewter Fisherman light
Pixie Fisherman Light

This metal shade offers meets covered and exposed bulbs midway with its metal grid. We also adore the touch of the chain around the cord. The style is great for kitchens or even bathrooms, for the modern nautical style

Habitat Global Rope Shade
Global Rope Shade

The textured woven ropes that create this shade mean that it creates pretty patterns around the room when switched on, adding depth to even the barest of walls while the warm, natural colour means it looks good off, too

If you need to 'Girl Math' your purchase, we'll leave you with this: if the clocks going back, causing darker days doesn't allow you to indulge in more ways to lighten your life, then what does?!

