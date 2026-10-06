Amazon is everybody’s go-to place for shopping practical bits and bobs for the home to be with you as early as next day (or same day if you live in a large city!) – everything from clever storage solutions to kitchen appliances. But not many people realise the online retailer has so much stylish home decor to offer, too. You just need to know how to look for it – but to save you the trouble, I’ve done some digging to bring you 12 Amazon ‘cool girl’ buys to add to your basket.

You’d never be able to tell these pieces came from Amazon – and your guests won’t suspect it either. And with Amazon Prime Day currently taking place - ending tomorrow, on the 7th October – I’m keeping an especially close eye on these cool picks to elevate my home without breaking the bank.

I spend a considerable amount of time on Instagram for inspiration and to keep up with the latest home decor trends. It’s here that content creators with the most stylish homes share some of their top ‘cool girl’ Amazon finds, many of which come up repeatedly from one’s list to another.

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I’ve picked the best ones and have added a few of my own that I think are worth the investment. And I’d happily add any of them to my own home.

Do you know of any other cool girl Amazon buys that should be on my radar (and in my shopping basket)? I’d love to know if I’ve missed any.