James Blunt’s bold striped bathroom proves you don’t need to play it safe with pattern – here’s how to get the look

Over the past couple of years, stripes have proved themselves to be a trending pattern with serious staying power. While one might call them a timeless print anyway, there’s no denying we’ve seen stripes all over soft furnishings, bedding and tableware. And now, James Blunt’s striped bathroom also proves the pattern has huge potential as a bathroom paint idea.

You’ll most likely know James Blunt for his music, recent stint on The Traitors or even his X (formerly Twitter) comebacks. But his Instagram account has now proved he’s also adept at nailing the biggest home decor trends .

While a bathroom may not seem like the sort of environment to go bold with colour and pattern, the year’s bathroom trends have actually seen us opting for bathrooms that don’t look like bathrooms, and embrace more character and personality than your standard white painted room. If you’re stuck for inspiration, James Blunt’s painted green striped bathroom is a great example.

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From stripe drenching to striped vases , this pattern has influenced every decor trend, big or small, over the past few years, and it is a trending pattern in bathroom design , too. While it is timeless, it is a pattern you want to get right, and if you’ve been considering painting stripes in your home, James’ example proves you can take a bold pattern and still achieve soft vintage charm.

‘I love the hand-painted stripes. Many people would have opted for a striped wallpaper to achieve a similar look, but using paint gives the room a wonderful sense of tradition and heritage. The slight imperfections are actually part of its charm and make the space feel much more individual,’ comments Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

‘Stripes are usually associated with a more maximalist and playful aesthetic, but this bathroom feels different. The hand-painted stripes, combined with the floral artwork and hand-finished frames, create a beautifully imperfect look.

‘There is something very current about interiors that feel collected and created rather than overly designed. In a higher-end home, these handcrafted details can look incredibly luxurious because they give the space character, individuality and a sense that it has evolved over time.’

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How to get the look

You don’t have to go as bold as James. If you love a maximalist bathroom, be our guest to grab some bathroom paint and create the stripey palace of your dreams. But if that’s a little too bold or you don’t have the time or budget, there are other ways to incorporate this timeless yet stylish design into your bathroom.

You could opt for striped bath towels for an affordable pop of pattern, or even striped accessories such as George Home’s Green Stripe Bathroom Accessories (£12) or Habitat’s Brights Stripe Resin Trinket Tray for a bold pop of colour. If you do want to use paint, here’s how an expert would do it.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Parmiter)

‘There’s no single rule for stripe width, but it depends on the scale of the room and the look you want to achieve. In smaller spaces, thinner stripes of around 2 to 5cm can add detail without taking over the room. Wider stripes of around 15 to 30cm make much more of a feature and can help alter the proportions of the space,’ says Cathryn Sanders, Head of Creative at Earthborn Paints .

‘When choosing colours, think about contrast. Green and white is an easy combination to work with, but you could soften the look by pairing a chalky off-white with sage or olive green. If you want something stronger, choose a deeper green against a lighter neutral.

‘For a neat finish, masking tape is usually the easiest approach. Make sure the base colour is completely dry before applying the tape so you don’t lift the paint underneath when you remove it. You can also take a freer approach with a thick brush or mini roller if you prefer the stripes to have a more hand-painted look.’

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Are you prepared to go bold in your bathroom this autumn?