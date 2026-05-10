This is the direction to sleep in if you want 'deeper rest' – experts advise if your head should face north, south, east, or west

Wondering what direction it's best to sleep in? You're not alone. As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've come across a lot of different questions on how to get the best night's sleep, and one query that crops up a lot is whether it matters which way your bed is positioned.

After all, when it comes to how to sleep better, most of us are willing to do everything it takes to get the best rest possible.

So, whether you're wondering if it's best to sleep with your head facing north, south, east, or west, or what direction your feet should be pointing when sleeping, I've made it my mission to find out.

Latest Videos From

I asked multiple sleep experts and interior layout specialists what direction it's best to lie down and snooze in, and this is what they had to say.

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

What's the best direction to sleep in?

'What's the best direction to sleep in?' asks sleep clinician, Natalie Pennicotte-Collier, resident sleep expert at MattressNextDay, 'this is a really interesting question, because it sits at the intersection of ancient traditions, emerging science, and the practical realities of how we design our bedrooms, which is what I call holistic sleep wellness.'

And as Natalie goes on to explain, there's a long history behind this question. When it comes to the north versus south, and east versus west debate, 'traditions such as Feng Shui and Vastu Shastra have consistently recommended sleeping with your head facing south,' says Natalie, which is 'based on the idea of aligning the body with the Earth’s magnetic field.'

'There is also some emerging research suggesting that north-south alignment may be associated with deeper sleep and lower blood pressure compared to east-west positioning,' shares Natalie.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, as Natalie explains, 'the science here is still developing. We do not yet have strong, consistent evidence that one direction is definitively better for everyone. What I see in practice is that responses vary from person to person. What I say to my sleep clients is that bed direction can be worth exploring, but it is not the most important factor shaping your sleep.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Sammy Margo, chartered physiotherapist and sleep expert at Dreams agrees. 'Sleeping direction is often discussed in traditions like Vastu and Feng Shui,' says Sammy, 'where different orientations are thought to influence how well we rest.'

'Sleeping with your head facing south may be associated with deeper, more restorative sleep and a greater sense of calm. While east-facing sleep may be linked to feeling more refreshed and mentally alert in the morning, making it a popular choice for those wanting a more energised start to the day.'

'West-facing sleep sits somewhere in between,' according to Sammy, 'with some associating it with motivation and ambition, while others find it can bring a slightly more restless or vivid sleep.' Meanwhile, 'sleeping with your head pointing north is typically discouraged in these traditions, as it’s believed to disrupt relaxation and lead to lighter, less settled sleep,' says Sammy.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

'However, in my opinion, your comfort, mattress, and overall sleep environment will have a far greater impact on your sleep quality than which way your head is facing,' Sammy concludes.

So, perhaps unsurprisingly, investing in the best mattress or best mattress topper your budget allows is likely to have more impact on your sleep quality than rearranging your bedroom furniture. Top that with the best pillow for your preferred sleeping position and breathable bedding, such as one of the best duvets, and you're setting yourself up for a good night's sleep.

Simba Hybrid Mattress View at Simba Simba's Hybrid mattress is one of the best mattress we've tested at Ideal Home, offering a great mix of cushioning, support, bounce, and value for money, all with a 200-night sleep trial. Panda Bamboo Mattress Topper View at Panda Or if you simply want to upgrade your existing mattress for a more comfortable night's sleep, Panda's memory foam topper adds 5cm of extra cushioning, and also offers good value for money. Woolroom Deluxe Washable Medium Wool Duvet View at Woolroom Wool-filled duvets offer excellent temperature regulation and breathability, which means they can keep cold sleepers cosy and hot sleepers cool. And that adds up to a good night's sleep.

The Feng Shui experts I spoke to also agreed that when it comes to a good night's sleep, there are more factors at play than simply the direction we lie our heads in at night.

'Feng Shui isn't a one-size-fits-all practice,' explains Amanda Sophia, Feng Shui expert and founder of the International Feng Shui School. 'In Feng Shui, the focus is less on general fixed directions like north, south, east, or west, and more on how energy flows around your body while you sleep, as well as your personal power (command) position, which is unique to your birthdate.'

It is a question that frequently arises in Feng Shui consultations,' agrees Alexandra Berthault, Feng Shui expert at Chez Holistics and Board Member of the Feng Shui Society UK. 'Which direction is best to sleep in, north, south, east, or west? But the answer, perhaps unsurprisingly, is that there is no single “best” direction. In Classical Feng Shui, the most supportive sleeping orientation is not universal, but personal.'

'At the heart of this lies your Life Gua or Kua number,' explains Alexandra, 'which is a system that determines your favourable and unfavourable directions based on your date of birth. Ideally, when sleeping, the head should be aligned with one of these favourable directions. A more refined approach also considers your BaZi.' That's Chinese astrology for those of us unfamiliar with the term.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

You can book a Feng Shui consultation to find out your unique direction for the best night's sleep, or use an online tool, such as that featured on Amanda's website, to calculate your Kua number. But our experts say there are also some more general considerations that can make a positive improvement in your bedtime routine.

'Equally important to sleeping direction is the placement of the bed itself,' explains Alexandra.' A well-positioned bed – supported by a solid wall, away from direct alignment with the door, and protected from disruptive environmental influences – often has a greater impact than direction alone.'

'Rather than specific compass directions, Feng Shui highlights certain placements that can disrupt rest,' agrees Amanda. 'Avoid positioning your bed directly in line with the door or under a window, as it's not ideal and can create unease.' As Amanda explains, ideally, you want to position your bed where you can see the entrance without being directly in line with it. 'This positioning helps your body feel safe and supported, allowing for deeper rest,' says Amanda.

And the bed itself also matters, because in Feng Shui all beds should have a solid headboard to ground and anchor our energy overnight. 'Having your solid wooden headboard placed against a solid wall also creates a sense of stability and grounding,' explains Amanda. 'This physical support translates energetically into feeling held, secure, and able to fully relax during sleep.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

And, of course, whilst it turns out that there are no hard and fast rules about which direction you should sleep in, that doesn't mean you shouldn't still experiment to see which direction feels best for you. Get curious about how best to plan your sleep space so your bedroom feels most supportive for you and trust your own intuition. If one sleep direction feels 'wrong' and another 'right', trust that your body knows what's best for it.

After all, as Hannah Shore, head of sleep science at Mattress Online, explains, whether you practice Feng Shui, Vastu Shastra, or employ any other method of bedroom layout implementation, 'the power of believing something can affect your sleep can be very influential.'

As Hannah sums up, 'if you truly believe that sleeping facing a certain direction will help you sleep better, then it may do. The best thing to do is give it a try!'