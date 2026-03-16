Interiors experts reveal the 4 living room colours going out of style in 2026 – and the new go-to shades replacing them

Trends come and go. As we become infatuated with a new look or in this case colour, be it butter yellow or cherry red, other previously loved colours will fall out of favour. To help you keep ahead of the colour trend cycle I asked four colour and interiors experts what living room colours are going out of style in 2026, and these are the four that kept coming up.

These were once among the go-to living room colour schemes, but in my experience, changes in colour trends are rarely a complete U-turn. Instead, they are a steady evolution to new tones and shades.

‘The living room is a space that works really hard,’ says Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick. ‘It’s where we socialise, where we unwind at the end of the day, and for lots of people it’s also where they work. Because it holds so many different moments in our weekly routines, people want colours that support that feeling rather than flatten it, and are leaning towards warmer, more soulful colours that bring life and warmth into the room. There’s a growing understanding that colour is emotional. It’s something we respond to and connect with, rather than choosing purely because it feels neutral or safe.’

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So bearing that in mind, these are the four living room colours going out of style this year, and the shades replacing them.

1. Beige

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

We’ve been talking about grey being one of the main living room colours going out of style for the last couple of years. But now, the neutral that replaced grey, beige, is also falling out of favour.

‘One colour direction I’m definitely seeing fall out of favour in living rooms is those very safe beiges that don’t have much depth to them. In the colour consultations I do, people often tell me they chose them because they felt like the easiest option, but quite often they sit slightly grey and can end up draining the energy from a space,’ Tash at Lick explains.

What’s replacing it: Brown

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Brown properly arrived on the scene last year as Pantone named Mocha Mousse its colour of the year for 2025. But it doesn’t seem like the brown colour trend is going anywhere anytime soon. Instead, it’s replacing beige as the popular earthy neutral shade people are decorating their living spaces with.

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‘Brown is emerging as a sophisticated alternative to black and grey,’ says Helen Shaw, international director of marketing at Benjamin Moore. ‘Deep chocolatey tones, such as Benjamin Moore’s colour of the year 2026, Silhouette, offer a rich and versatile option. With subtle charcoal undertones, it can anchor a variety of interiors, creating depth and sophistication.’

2. Sweet pink

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

With the release of the Barbie movie, Barbiecore was one of the biggest home decor trends a few years ago, making Barbie-coded sweet, ‘girly’ shades of pink very popular. But as the Barbiecore trend faded away, so has the appetite for those kinds of pink.

‘Pink has had an interesting evolution,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux. ‘The sugary, bubble-gum variants are slipping quietly away.’

What’s replacing it: Earthy pink

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

But is not completely out of the picture. On the contrary, pink living room ideas are rising in popularity – it’s just a different kind of pink that people are opting for in their living rooms (and their homes in general).

‘Earthy pinks are another direction I’m seeing a lot of. Shades like Pink 08 have real depth and character, and they bring warmth into a room in a really subtle way,’ Tash at Lick explains.

Helen at Benjamin Moore adds, ‘Plaster pinks and soft dusky rose shades add an earthy, grounded feel while providing a perfect foundation for layered decor and evolving personal style.’

Lick Pink 08 Matt Paint 2.5L £39 at Lick Lick's Pink 08 is the brand's earthiest of pinks, featuring warm yellow and brown undertones that make it almost a neutral.

3. Saturated primary colours

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

Only just last year at the height of dopamine decor, bold, primary colours were enjoying a lot of popularity. But this enthusiasm for primaries is fading in 2026.

‘Colour trends are gently shifting this year. While bold, highly saturated hues were popular in the early 2020s, these are now giving way to more nuanced and versatile shades,’ Helen at Benjamin Moore says.

What’s replacing it: Burgundy

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

So what nuanced shades are replacing primary colours? In general, you could call them the more grown-up and sophisticated shades of those primaries. One particular hue that everyone’s currently loving is burgundy.

‘We’re welcoming colours with generosity – burgundy, rich reds, and berry tones are sweeping back in with confidence, think Finest Burgundy and Auburn Embers . These hues bring a sense of intimacy and sophistication, but also comfort. They feel indulgent without shouting, and they’re helping us rediscover drama in a way that feels grown-up and grounded,’ Marianne at Dulux says.

Valspar Premium Lovestruck Matt Emulsion 2.5L £37 at B&Q This scrubbable and stain-resistant emulsion from Valspar is made and mixed to order - a tool that features a wide range of shades to choose from, including my now favourite burgundy shade, Lovestruck.

4. Brilliant white

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Even though going for the best white paint is almost the default for many, the stark, brilliant shade of white can feel a little too cold and clinical which goes against the current desire for warm, cosy and comfortable homes and living rooms.

‘I’m seeing a huge shift away from stark whites in living rooms this year, largely because people are gravitating towards spaces that feel warmer and more comforting,’ says Lucy Steele, senior brand manager and resident colour expert at Valspar Paint. ‘While those shades have long been popular for their clean and modern look, they can evoke a cold or clinical mood within a room, and homeowners are avoiding this in areas designed for relaxing and spending time together.’

What’s replacing it: Soft blue

(Image credit: Future PLC/Holly Jolliffe)

In more general terms, brilliant white is being replaced by warmer shades of white, off-whites, creams and taupes. But when it comes to the lounge, blue living room ideas are increasingly more popular and soft shades of blue are becoming almost the default choice for living room walls.

‘Blue feels like an old friend rediscovering new ways to surprise us. It’s not barging in or demanding attention, instead, it’s gently reminding us why we’ve always loved it. With the Dulux colours of the year 2026, Rhythm of Blues, we’ve leaned into blue’s ability to meet us exactly where we are. Blue has this natural ability to settle into a home as if it’s always belonged there. It carries trust, tranquillity and a sense of stillness, yet it never stops evolving with us. It’s calm without being cold, elegant without effort, and endlessly adaptable,’ Marianne at Dulux says.

Dulux Mellow Flow Paint From £19 at Dulux Mellow Flow is the lightest and softest shade of Dulux's three blue colours of the year for 2026, perfect for creating a calming and soothing living space.

Helen at Benjamin Moore concludes, 'Rather than fleeting microtrends, the focus is now on colours and designs that have lasting appeal and flexibility over time.'

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