Are you feeling festive yet? We are here at Ideal Home as it is now the time of year when brands open their Christmas shops, and Next Home’s Christmas Shop is the latest to open and tease an unusual Christmas colour trend with its range of monochrome decorations.

Every year, a new Christmas decorating idea sweeps in and takes the interiors world by storm. Last year, nostalgic decor dominated the Christmas trends , and while we’re still seeing nostalgia again this year, the monochrome Christmas colour trend is a refreshing and elegant trend that Next is championing this year with its black and white striped bows and monochrome baubles .

Next 50 Pack Monochrome Stripe Shatterproof Christmas Baubles £16 at Next With stylish stripes, these baubles will create a bold and contemporary look on your tree. Next 6 Pack Black/white Stripey Bow Christmas Baubles £14 at Next I'm pleased to say last year's bow trend isn't going anywhere this year, and the bold black and white stripes gives these bows a striking twist to the classical design. Next Black/white Plush Bauble Christmas Ornament From £12 at Next I'm obbsessed with these huge, plush baubles which are perfect for filling any gaps at the base of your tree. Next Black/white 3d Stripe Bow Cushion £16 at Next This cushion will easily become a focal point of your sofa. Next says it will as 'playful elegance' to your home, and I agree. I even think it could be styled well out of the festive season. Next Black Velvet Bow 10 Decorative Line Lights £10 at Next More bows anyone? These fairy lights have an elegant, luxe look that will suit any home. Next Set of 9 Black/white Bow Christmas Baubles £14 at Next If physical bows aren't for you, try these pretty illustrated bow baubles for a cute spin on the monochrome look.

Why is monochrome trending for Christmas?

‘After a year of visual noise, people want calm, not chaos. One colour story gives instant polish and that quiet luxury glow. And no, it will not feel flat. Christmas is naturally loaded with texture,’ comments Maria Ramirez, founder and lead designer at BB Interiors .

‘Pine needles, glass baubles, velvet ribbons, paper, sparkle and candlelight. The tree is already doing the heavy lifting, so a single palette reads chic rather than skimpy. It also photographs beautifully and is easy to reuse year after year. Consider it style with staying power.’

I have to say I’m really enjoying the glitz and glamour of a monochrome Christmas tree, and it reflects a wider shift to more luxe styles. In Pinterest’s most recent Trend Report , they predicted Art Deco styles would dominate the autumn and winter as we seek to elevate everyday items.

(Image credit: Next)

Of course, black and white Christmas decor isn’t exactly a new idea. Just last year, Amanda Holden wowed us with her black bows , for example. What this trend does reflect is a desire for decor that looks sleek, luxurious and expensive.

‘This minimalist and sophisticated trend is all about the art of hosting and is very much inspired by the ‘influencer home’,’ explains John Rastall, Head of Home at DFS .

‘Monochromatic style need not be boring, especially at Christmas. The key to unlocking both luxury and light-hearted fun in this look is layering a smoky and sultry palette of monochromatic neutrals with plenty of tonal textures.

‘Walls in chalky off-whites set a quietly luxurious mood, while bouclé chairs, a marble top table and plenty of sculptural silhouettes set the scene for a sophisticated soiree. The festive magic of this look is led by the tablescape, where clusters of bows, glass ornaments, and carefully placed lamps and candles level up the look. Coupled with a tasteful take on tinsel, the resulting scheme is a considered aesthetic, designed to dazzle.’

The best of the rest

Next isn't the only brand teasing this new colourway as a bit breakout trend. Here are some of the other brands getting on board with the monochrome christmas decorating trend.

SUNBEAUTY Sunbeauty Christmas 5pcs Paper Stars £8.74 at Amazon Paper stars were a popular trend last year and have returned for 2025. They are great for attaching to your bannisters. Dunelm Disco Ball Light Up Wreath £45 at Dunelm This quirky wreath oozes character and personality. It's perfect for those disco divas who baulk at bright colours. George Home Black & White Baubles - Set of 6 £6 at George Home This baubles are perfect for giving your traditional tree and modern twist.

Do you agree the monochrome Christmas decor trend is elegant and chic? Or, will you firmly standard by your colourful fairy lights.