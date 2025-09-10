Next's Christmas shop is open and teasing this unusual colourway as the breakout festive decorating trend for 2025
Next is providing a masterclass on how to do monochrome right
Are you feeling festive yet? We are here at Ideal Home as it is now the time of year when brands open their Christmas shops, and Next Home’s Christmas Shop is the latest to open and tease an unusual Christmas colour trend with its range of monochrome decorations.
Every year, a new Christmas decorating idea sweeps in and takes the interiors world by storm. Last year, nostalgic decor dominated the Christmas trends, and while we’re still seeing nostalgia again this year, the monochrome Christmas colour trend is a refreshing and elegant trend that Next is championing this year with its black and white striped bows and monochrome baubles.
Why is monochrome trending for Christmas?
‘After a year of visual noise, people want calm, not chaos. One colour story gives instant polish and that quiet luxury glow. And no, it will not feel flat. Christmas is naturally loaded with texture,’ comments Maria Ramirez, founder and lead designer at BB Interiors.
‘Pine needles, glass baubles, velvet ribbons, paper, sparkle and candlelight. The tree is already doing the heavy lifting, so a single palette reads chic rather than skimpy. It also photographs beautifully and is easy to reuse year after year. Consider it style with staying power.’
I have to say I’m really enjoying the glitz and glamour of a monochrome Christmas tree, and it reflects a wider shift to more luxe styles. In Pinterest’s most recent Trend Report, they predicted Art Deco styles would dominate the autumn and winter as we seek to elevate everyday items.
Of course, black and white Christmas decor isn’t exactly a new idea. Just last year, Amanda Holden wowed us with her black bows, for example. What this trend does reflect is a desire for decor that looks sleek, luxurious and expensive.
‘This minimalist and sophisticated trend is all about the art of hosting and is very much inspired by the ‘influencer home’,’ explains John Rastall, Head of Home at DFS.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
‘Monochromatic style need not be boring, especially at Christmas. The key to unlocking both luxury and light-hearted fun in this look is layering a smoky and sultry palette of monochromatic neutrals with plenty of tonal textures.
‘Walls in chalky off-whites set a quietly luxurious mood, while bouclé chairs, a marble top table and plenty of sculptural silhouettes set the scene for a sophisticated soiree. The festive magic of this look is led by the tablescape, where clusters of bows, glass ornaments, and carefully placed lamps and candles level up the look. Coupled with a tasteful take on tinsel, the resulting scheme is a considered aesthetic, designed to dazzle.’
The best of the rest
Next isn't the only brand teasing this new colourway as a bit breakout trend. Here are some of the other brands getting on board with the monochrome christmas decorating trend.
Do you agree the monochrome Christmas decor trend is elegant and chic? Or, will you firmly standard by your colourful fairy lights.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.