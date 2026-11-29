Also referred to as stacking dolls, Russian dolls and matryoshka dolls, wooden nesting dolls decorated with festive motifs are popping up in most brands’ Christmas collections this year. And the Christmas nesting doll trend is the perfect way to bring a little playfulness, as well as nostalgia to your seasonal decor.

2026 Christmas decorations have been characterised by whimsy and nostalgia, and this 19th-century decoration ticks both of those boxes. From Anthropologie to Dunelm, all the major brands and retailers are embracing this Christmas decor trend this festive season, and it’s proving to be very popular as many are selling out – John Lewis’ Christmas range featured a few different designs, but they’re all out of stock already.

‘Searches for hand-painted pieces - such as Christmas nesting dolls - have surged by 283% on Etsy,’ adds Francesca Perks, guest autumn/winter trend editor at Etsy UK. ‘It’s easy to see why shoppers are loving hunting down one-of-a-kind sets on Etsy to add something classic to their festive decor.’

Best Christmas nesting dolls

Where do nesting dolls come from?

As already mentioned, nesting dolls are also often called Russian dolls or matryoshka dolls. And that’s because they indeed originate from Russia, dating back to the 19th century.

‘Traditional nesting dolls, originally called matryoshka dolls, first originated in Russia in the 1890s, not as a festive decoration, but instead as a household heirloom that told the story of family and heritage,’ Francesca at Etsy UK explains.

Lisa Jones, editorial design manager at Dunelm, confirms, ‘Instantly recognisable for their rounded silhouette, intricate hand-painted detailing and charming aesthetic, they symbolise family, unity and the layers of life itself, giving them a deeper meaning.’

It wasn’t until the following century that matryoshka dolls started getting Christmassy makeovers. ‘It was throughout the 1900s where this traditional, folk-art aesthetic evolved into the seasonal designs we regularly see today – with Christmas characters now regularly adoring the wooden figurines,’ Francesca says.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Why are Christmas nesting dolls having a moment?

From Victorian-style robin-adorned decor to beaded tinsel, vintage-inspired Christmas decorations are having a moment in 2026. And nesting dolls are just another example of the nostalgic and whimsical Christmas decor ideas.

‘We’re seeing a real appetite for nostalgic Christmas decor, with people gravitating towards pieces that evoke childhood memories and bring a sense of warmth, comfort and familiarity into the home. Nesting dolls tap into this beautifully, combining traditional craftsmanship with a playful sense of whimsy,’ Lisa at Dunelm confirms.

Whether you opt for a Nutcracker design like this Dunelm set or get creative and paint your own personalised version of this trend with the help of these blank wooden nesting dolls from Amazon, there’s a Christmas stacking doll style for everybody.